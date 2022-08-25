New England Patriots links 8/25/22 - Belichick belted, Offense puts it together, DBs vs Davante Adams

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault’s Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish; The Patriots and Raiders battled through their second joint practice, with the Pats once again making the final play of the day.
- Evan Lazar’s Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche lead Patriots pass rush in joint practice with Raiders
- Press Conference transcript: Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Jalen Mills - Nelson Agholor - Hunter Henry - Davon Godchaux.
- Training Camp-cast 8/24: Takeaways from Day 2 of joint practices, wrapping up training camp. (14 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox’ Patriots joint practice observations: Everything we saw on Raiders Day 2. The Patriots aren’t likely to face a receiver better than Davante Adams this season, and they viewed these practices as a valuable challenge.
- Andrew Callahan’s joint practices Day 2 observations: Mac Jones throws TD pass to Hunter Henry as time expires.
- Zack Cox details how the Pats offense showed improvement in its final joint practice: ‘It was a good, clean practice’.
- Khari Thompson says Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne redeemed their mistakes from Tuesday.
- Karen Guregian points out the Patriots RBs still have no running room against the Raiders.
- Khari Thompson talks about how after looking good for the first few weeks of training camp, the Patriots’ corners have run into a buzz saw against Davante Adams and the Raiders’ elite pass-catching group. That’s not necessarily a bad thing this early on.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels says Patriot players called out Raiders offensive plays.
- Phil Perry identifies the players who saw their stocks rise and fall during Wednesday’s ‘far more encouraging’ day of practice for the offense.
- Dakota Randall picks his three studs, three duds for the Pats from the second joint practice.
- Dakota Randall spotlights Jakobi Meyers quietly turning in a stellar training camp for Patriots.
- Khari Thompson notes Mac Jones says he wants go-to guy Jakobi Meyers on the Patriots ‘forever’.
- Mike Reiss details how the Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoyed Vegas and their trip to UFC headquarters.
- Hal Bent (FullPressCoverage) Eight underdogs fighting for the final roster spots.
- Karen Guregian highlights Josh McDaniels explaining why the Pats adopting a new offense is a good thing.
- Alex Barth notes Mac Jones shares Bill Belichick’s message to the offense amid struggles.
- Nick Goss reports Josh McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before practice.
- Phil Perry highlights Josh McDaniels on what he thinks of the Patriots’ plan to replace him on the offensive coaching staff. ‘Belichick has foresight with his staff that the rest of us don’t.’
- Nick O’Malley notes retired Patriots RB James White debuts as ESPN analyst.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots ex DE Trey Flowers to work out with Dolphins.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph and Clare welcome Matt Chatham to talk Training Camp. Chatham likens the preseason process to watching someone study for the LSATS and trying to determine what kind of lawyer they will be. (63 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams. Patriots: Pats are riding an 18-season streak with at least one undrafted rookie making Bill Belichick’s opening 53-man roster. Will Brenden Schooler be the guy to keep the streak alive?
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: I think the world of the kid.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) UFC boss Dana White presents Bill Belichick with title belt.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Trade candidates: 12 notable names who could be shopped ahead of final roster cuts. Kendrick Bourne included.
- Lindsay Jones (The Ringer) How the AFC West became the NFL’s most all in division.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Recapping the exploding WR market and looking at who’s next in line for a big payday
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL makes its official Amazon Prime debut tonight.
- Albert Breer (SI) Dolphins training camp: Five takeaways.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mike McDaniel: Report that Dolphins are shopping Mike Gesicki is “misleading.”
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL wants Jon Gruden’s lawsuit to go away; here’s why it’s important it doesn’t.
