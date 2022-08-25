Patriots release cornerback Malcolm Butler from injured reserve with settlement

Malcolm Butler’s stay on injured reserve has ended after nine days.

The New England Patriots reached an injury settlement with the veteran cornerback on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire, making him a free agent.

Butler, 32, had been placed on injured reserve as rosters around the league reduced from 90 to 85 active players midway through August. He started the preseason opener against the New York Giants prior to suffering a reported hip injury, finishing with one tackle and one fumble recovery through 23 defensive snaps.

In March, New England reunited with the 2014 undrafted tryout from West Alabama on a two-year contract carrying $750,000 in guarantees. The signing followed a free-agent workout. Butler had spent 2021 in retirement after three campaigns with the Tennessee Titans and one training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

A member of the Patriots’ latest All-Decade team, the two-time Super Bowl champion was named a Pro Bowler in 2015 and a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Including postseason, his initial tenure with the organization spanned 70 games and 55 starts on the way to 242 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

New England closes out the preseason with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Friday at Allegiant Stadium versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The 53-man roster deadline will then arrive at 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.

The current cornerback depth chart features Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Terrance Mitchell and Justin Bethel.