New England Patriots links 8/26/22 - Preseason Week 3 Pats-Raiders: Previews, what to watch for; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Kadlick’s Patriots-Raiders preseason Week 3 preview: Players to watch, game prediction; More.
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Raiders preview: Mac Jones leads New England in preseason finale.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots at Raiders game preview, highlights from joint practices. Offensive Line – is the #1 concern right now.
  • Khari Thompson identifies five questions ahead of the Pats’ preseason finale against the Raiders. 1. How will the Kendrick Bourne saga play out?
  • Zack Cox tells us eight things we learned from joint practices. 1. The offense ended camp on a high note. 2. ? but we still haven’t seen them run the ball effectively.
  • Phil Perry thumbnails five Patriots who are fighting for a roster spot vs. Raiders.
  • Chad Finn offers four thoughts on the Patriots as the preseason winds down. ‘My faith in Belichick has not wavered, at least when it comes to the big picture.’
  • Khari Thompson says ‘if nothing else, Raiders joint practices prove Patriots can compete with the best.’
  • Matt Cassel offers some perspective to the Patriots’ offensive changes and play-calling situation. ‘It’s not like the Patriots are reinventing the wheel.’ /Good read.
  • Andy Hart spotlights 5 positions that need clarity heading into Patriots’ preseason finale. 1. Cornerback.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler with injury settlement.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Patriots notebook: Jakobi Meyers reliable as ever at camp’s end; More.
  • Khari Thompson notes Jalen Mills praises ‘heavyweight champ’ Bill Belichick for UFC Headquarters trip: ‘We needed that.’
  • Dakota Randall relays some new details on the injury that sidelined Andrew Stueber for the entire summer.
  • Darren Hartwell highlights Jullian Edelman explaining how ‘atrocious’ film sessions led him to retire.
  • Sean T. McGuire mentions how Tom Brady’s suspension prepared Jacoby Brissett for Deshaun Watson’s absence.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss potential changes at tight end, as well as the Pats and Raiders performances at joint practices. (40 min.)
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Women in sports, Part II with guest Erica Tamposi. (34. min.)

