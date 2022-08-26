New England Patriots links 8/26/22 - Preseason Week 3 Pats-Raiders: Previews, what to watch for; More!

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Raiders.
- Transaction: Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve.
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 players to watch as the Pats conclude preseason in Vegas and prepares for final cuts.
- Evan Lazar gives us ten takeaways from Patriots-Raiders joint practices. 1. Patriots defensive front a strength to lean on defensively.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Final thoughts on training camp, Joint practices with Raiders recap, what to expect in Preseason finale. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots-Raiders preseason Week 3 preview: Players to watch, game prediction; More.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Raiders preview: Mac Jones leads New England in preseason finale.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots at Raiders game preview, highlights from joint practices. Offensive Line – is the #1 concern right now.
- Khari Thompson identifies five questions ahead of the Pats’ preseason finale against the Raiders. 1. How will the Kendrick Bourne saga play out?
- Zack Cox tells us eight things we learned from joint practices. 1. The offense ended camp on a high note. 2. ? but we still haven’t seen them run the ball effectively.
- Phil Perry thumbnails five Patriots who are fighting for a roster spot vs. Raiders.
- Chad Finn offers four thoughts on the Patriots as the preseason winds down. ‘My faith in Belichick has not wavered, at least when it comes to the big picture.’
- Khari Thompson says ‘if nothing else, Raiders joint practices prove Patriots can compete with the best.’
- Matt Cassel offers some perspective to the Patriots’ offensive changes and play-calling situation. ‘It’s not like the Patriots are reinventing the wheel.’ /Good read.
- Andy Hart spotlights 5 positions that need clarity heading into Patriots’ preseason finale. 1. Cornerback.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler with injury settlement.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots notebook: Jakobi Meyers reliable as ever at camp’s end; More.
- Khari Thompson notes Jalen Mills praises ‘heavyweight champ’ Bill Belichick for UFC Headquarters trip: ‘We needed that.’
- Dakota Randall relays some new details on the injury that sidelined Andrew Stueber for the entire summer.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Jullian Edelman explaining how ‘atrocious’ film sessions led him to retire.
- Sean T. McGuire mentions how Tom Brady’s suspension prepared Jacoby Brissett for Deshaun Watson’s absence.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss potential changes at tight end, as well as the Pats and Raiders performances at joint practices. (40 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Women in sports, Part II with guest Erica Tamposi. (34. min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Trade candidates: 12 notable names who could be shopped ahead of final roster cuts
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 7 NFL players with the most riding on a contract year in 2022.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Rams-Bengals brawl: Aaron Donald seen swinging two Bengals helmets during joint practice.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should).
- Matt Reigle (OutKick) The Saints used an ad for their new escalators to throw shade at the Falcons’ infamous Super Bowl LI implosion. /Pretty funny.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Araiza is sued for gang rape.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory.
