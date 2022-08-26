After twice meeting on the practice fields earlier this week, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders will square off in both teams’ preseason finale on Friday night.

The game will be the last opportunity for players on both teams to showcase their talents and value ahead of the final roster cutdown deadline next Tuesday. This means that bubble players in particular will be worth keeping a close eye on, with camp competitions set to come to a close very soon.

Patriots fans should see a lot of those depth and backup options. The team, after all, is expected to give its starting players only minimal playing time versus the Raiders.

Kickoff in Las Vegas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Make sure to follow along here for everything that is happening during the game.

Live Score: Patriots (1-1) 0 : 0 Raiders (3-0)

August 19, 8:15 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | Broadcast information | Inactives

First quarter

Updates coming soon!