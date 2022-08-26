Report: Patriots to work out former Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome

The New England Patriots are scheduled to host former Chicago Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome for a workout on Sunday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Newsome, 23, visited the Tennessee Titans to conclude the week after being waived at the NFL’s 80-man deadline. The North Carolina product entered the league in the sixth round of the 2021 draft at No. 221 overall.

The rookie regular season began on the practice squad and ended on the active roster for Newsome. Across three appearances for Chicago, he caught two passes for 23 yards on five targets and returned six punts for 75 yards.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 184-pounds, Newsome had earned second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2019 while leading the Tar Heels with 72 receptions for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ran the 40-yard dash in a reported 4.59 seconds at his pro day.

The Patriots conclude the preseason Friday night at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. The current wideout depth chart includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, Josh Hammond, Kristian Wilkerson and second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, who will miss time with a collarbone injury.