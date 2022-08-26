The preseason finale in Las Vegas started was a disappointing one for the New England Patriots starting offense. Not only did the Mac Jones-led unit score just three points on four possessions, it also saw one of its players go down with an injury.

Running back Ty Montgomery, who had spent considerable time with the starters this summer, stayed on the ground after a 4-yard carry in the first quarter. He had to be helped off the field and carted to the locker room with what was later announced to be an ankle injury. Montgomery was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

The Patriots entered the game against the Las Vegas Raiders with Montgomery as their primary receiving back. While the severity of his ankle injury will determine his outlook, losing the veteran for any extended period of time would be another blow to New England’s running back depth chart — one that saw James White announce his retirement earlier this summer.

With White no longer in the picture and Montgomery leaving the game, the Patriots turned to J.J. Taylor as their main man on passing downs. The rest of their running back group consists of three roster locks — Damien Harris, who sat out the game, Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong Jr. — as well as sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris.

Despite the starters playing into the second quarter, the Patriots eventually found themselves in a 13-3 hole in the first half against the Raiders.

“It wasn’t one of our better halves of football,” head coach Bill Belichick said at the intermission. Hopefully we can come out and play better this half.”