Patriots vs. Raiders snap counts: Who saw the field before cutdown day?

The New England Patriots played their final preseason game of the summer on Friday night, falling 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The starters played into the second quarter after a couple of poor drives to start the night on both sides of the ball.

The final preseason game could end up being a major factor in what happens on cutdown day, so it is important to see how the Patriots managed playing time. Let’s look at the snap counts.

Offense

Total snaps: 59

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (34; 58%), WR Tre Nixon (34; 58%), OT Justin Herron (34; 58%), OT Yodny Cajuste (30; 51%), G James Ferentz (30; 51%), WR Josh Hammond (26; 44%), OT Isaiah Wynn* (25; 42%), G Cole Strange* (25; 42%), C David Andrews* (25; 42%), OT Trent Brown* (25; 42%), QB Mac Jones* (25; 42%), G Michael Onwenu* (25; 42%), TE Matt Sokol (24; 41%), WR DeVante Parker* (24; 41%), QB Bailey Zappe (24; 41%), OG Chasen Hines (24; 41%), C Kody Russey (20; 34%), WR Nelson Agholor* (20;34%), TE Jalen Wydermyer (18; 31%), TE Jonnu Smith (16; 27%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (16; 27%), TE Hunter Henry* (16; 27%), WR Kendrick Bourne (15; 25%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (14; 24%), G William Sherman (14; 24%), RB J.J. Taylor (14; 24%), RB Kevin Harris (10; 17%), QB Brian Hoyer (10; 17%), G Arlington Hambright (10; 17%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (9; 15%), RB Ty Montgomery (5; 8%), G Drew Desjarlais (4; 7%), G Yasir Durant (4; 7%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and most of the starting offense played four series. The first three drives resulted in three-and-out, interception, and three-and-out. The fourth drive led by Jones was an 11-play, 46-yard series that ended with a Nick Folk field goal. Brian Hoyer then entered the game for two series that both resulted in punts. Bailey Zappe took over in the second half and only managed three more points across his five drives.

As for skill position players, DeVante Parker saw the most snaps with Jones with 24, while fellow projected starting outside receiver Nelson Agholor saw 20. Jakobi Meyers played just nine snaps but his role in the slot is secure. The starters handed things over to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, and Josh Hammond who all saw a ton of work. Humphrey and Nixon both played 34 snaps and each only caught two passes, while Hammond hauled in four balls for 33 yards across 26 snaps.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith each saw 16 reps with the starting offense and figured to share the field a lot during the regular season. With Damien Harris out, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery each saw action with the starters. Montgomery unfortunately left the game with a leg injury after just five snaps meaning J.J. Taylor got reps on the fourth drive with New England’s starters. Taylor played 14 snaps total, while his main competition for a roster spot Pierre Strong also saw 14. Kevin Harris received 10 snaps at running back and ran the ball really well. He had four carries for 54 yards but did cough up a fumble which will hurt his roster chances.

The projected starting offensive line all played 25 snaps just like Jones. Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn manned left and right tackle while David Andrews was at center. Rookie Cole Strange and third year Michael Onwenu played the guard spots. As for the backups, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste saw extended time at tackle playing 34 and 30 snaps respectively.

Defense

Total snaps: 61

CB Jack Jones (47; 77%), S Joshua Bledsoe (42; 69%), CB Marcus Jones (40; 66%), DT Daniel Ekuale (40; 66%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (36; 59%), DE LeBryan Ray (35; 57%), S Brad Hawkins (31; 51%), CB Terrance Mitchell (27; 44%), LB Anfernee Jennings (25; 41%), DE DeMarcus Mitchell (23; 38%), S Jabrill Peppers (23; 38%), LB Mack Wilson (23; 38%), DT Sam Roberts (22; 36%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (22; 36%), S Brenden Schooler (20; 33%), LB Cameron McGrone (20; 33%), LB Raekwon McMillan (20; 33%), S Kyle Dugger* (14; 23%), CB Jonathan Jones* (14; 23%), CB Jalen Mills (14; 23%), S Devin McCourty* (14; 23%), LB Matthew Judon* (14; 23%), LB Ja’ Whaun Bentley* (13; 21%), DT Davon Godchaux* (13; 21%), S Adrian Phillips* (12; 20%), LB Josh Uche (12; 20%), DT Lawrence Guy* (11; 18%), DE Henry Anderson Jr. (9; 15%), CB Myles Bryant (9; 15%), DT Carl Davis (8; 13%), DT Christian Barmore* (8; 13%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (7; 11%), LB Nate Wieland (3; 5%)

*denotes starter

The Patriots ran out their projected starting secondary to start the game. Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty and Kyle Duggar all logged 14 snaps. They then handed the secondary off to Joshua Bledsoe, and the two rookie corners Jack and Marcus Jones. Jack Jones saw 47 snaps and Marcus saw 40. Bledsoe was on the field a lot of the night as he played 42 snaps at safety and 74 percent of snaps in the kicking game.

Once again, we saw Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai start at linebacker in the early going of this game. Tavai handled 36 snaps which was good for 59% of the snaps. Jennings played 25 and recorded a sack. Matthew Judon also started as expected and logged 14 snaps like the starting secondary.

The defensive line saw more of the same as last week using Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, and Deatrich Wise Jr. early on. After them came LeBryan Ray, Sam Roberts, and DeMarcus Mitchell. Ray got an extended look with 35 snaps while Mitchell had 23 and Roberts 22 respectively. All three have had impressive camps which means it will be very intriguing to see who makes the roster.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 27

S Brenden Schooler (21; 78%), S Joshua Bledsoe (20; 74%), LB Cameron Mcgrone (19; 70%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (16; 59%), DE DeMarcus Mitchell (15; 56%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (14; 52%), LB Nate Wieland (14; 52%), LB Anfernee Jennings (13; 48%), S Brad Hawkins (12; 44%), TE Matt Sokol (12; 44%), P Jake Bailey (10; 37%), CB Terrance Mitchell (9; 33%), LS Joe Cardona (8; 30%), WR Tre Nixon (8; 30%), CB Jack Jones (7; 26%), S Jabrill Peppers (7; 26%), S Cody Davis (6; 22%), WR Matthew Slater (6; 22%), CB Justin Bethel (6; 22%), LB Mack Wilson (6; 22%), LB Jahlani Tavai (6; 22%), DT Carl Davis (5; 19%), S Kyle Dugger (5; 19%), DE LeBryan Ray (5; 19%), LB Raekwon McMillan (4; 15%), CB Marcus Jones (4; 15%), WR Josh Hammond (4; 15%), S Adrian Phillips (3; 11%), DT Sam Roberts (3; 11%), K Nick Folk (2; 7%), DE Henry Anderson Jr. (2; 7%), LB Josh Uche (2; 7%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (2; 7%), CB Jonathan Jones (2; 7%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (2; 7%), G Drew Desjarlais (2; 7%), RB J.J. Taylor (2; 7%), G Williams Sherman (2; 7%), TE Jonnu Smith (2; 7%), C Kody Russey (2; 7%), OT Yodny Cajuste (2; 7%), OT Justin Herron (2; 7%), RB Kevin Harris (1; 4%), RB Ty Montgomery (1; 4%), K Tristan Vizcaino (1; 4%)

Brenden Schooler again led the team in terms of special teams reps as he handled 78% of the snaps. Schooler seems more and more likely to make the teams as he has been really impressive in this aspect of the game.

Bledsoe also logged 20 special teams snaps on top of his 42 defensive snaps. The Patriots staff wanted to get an extended look at him as he is a fringe roster spot guy. Cameron McGrone is another guy who falls into this category, and he received 19 special teams reps.

Nick Folk nailed both of his field goal attempts and will be the Patriots kicker heading into the season. Jake Bailey launched six punts for an average of 54.2 yards a kick and is a sure bet to be the Patriots punter.

Jack Jones once again impressed in the return game on Friday. He returned only two punts but tallied 32 return yards which was good for 16 yards per return.

Did Not Play

RB Damien Harris, WR Tyquan Thornton, WR Kristian Wilkerson, TE Devin Asiasi, G Bill Murray, LB Harvey Langi, CB Shaun Wade

The Patriots did have some guys inactive that could have used the playing time to potentially make the roster. Damien Harris and Tyquan Thornton were the only two players missing that will definitely be on the team by week one.

Linebacker Harvey Langi and cornerback Shaun Wade are two guys who are fringe roster players that could have used an extra opportunity to impress. Langi was in a similar spot last year and ended up making the team.