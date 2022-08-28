Patriots reportedly host converted offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for workout

The New England Patriots hosted offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for a workout on Sunday, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Wheatley, 25, went undrafted in 2020 after playing tight end at Michigan and Stony Brook. He converted to the offensive line while with the Blues of The Spring League, and spent the 2021 regular season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in May.

Waived midway through August by Las Vegas, with whom his position coach was former Patriots assistant Carmen Bricillo, Wheatley had played in two preseason games and recovered a fumble.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound bookend is the son of 1995 New York Giants first-round pick and current Denver Broncos running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley Sr., who totaled 5,862 yards and 47 touchdowns from scrimmage across 10 NFL campaigns.

The Patriots also had a weekend workout scheduled with wide receiver Dazz Newsome, as reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.