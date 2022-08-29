New England Patriots links 8/29/22 - Patriots on to the regular season: 53-man roster cuts on tap

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault’s Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots.
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Should the team stay the course with their new-look offense? Pats have two weeks to fix what ails them on offense.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from Patriots preseason finale.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick (20 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Matthew Judon prepping for a stronger finish to 2022; Ty Montgomery’s injury; QB breakdown; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news, AFC East Notes: Final roster projection, Observations from Preseason Week 3: The offensive line is not on the same page, especially in the running game; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Decisions loom in Patriots’ final roster cuts.
- Karen Guregian takes one last crack at a Patriots 53-man roster projection.
- Phil Perry projects his final Patriots 53-man roster ahead of cutdown day.
- Andy Hart projects the Patriots’ final 53-man roster: Deadline is Tuesday at 4pm.
- Zack Cox gives us his last 53-man roster projection: Ty Montgomery is out after ankle injury.
- Alex Barth picks his Pats’ final roster projection: We’re on to the regular season.
- Mike Kadlick offers his final roster projection ahead of cutdown day. Montgomery in, CB Terrence Mitchell out.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots final roster projection: New England opts for depth at running back and makes a pair of surprise cuts at linebacker.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Do the Patriots have an adequate replacement at tackle on the 2022 roster?
- Bob George (PatsFans) How ready are the Patriots for the regular season?
- CBS Boston thinks the Patriots don’t look ready for the regular season after the preseason finale.
- Khari Thompson points out one sign the Patriots’ offense might not change as much as you think in 2022.
- Nick O’Malley believes it’s time to panic about this dumpster fire of an offense.
- Phil Perry reports the offense is very much a work in progress but Mac Jones is still confident in the group’s ability to work with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge and get things figured out before Week 1.
- Chris Mason highlights Mac Jones preaching patience with the offense: ‘It’s not like we’re in the middle of the season here.’
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Rhamondre Stevenson impresses with offseason improvements.
- Karen Guregian closes out the Patriots preseason with summer superlatives. Best Mac Jones moment: Any series in the two-minute drill.
- Alex Barth spotlights eight surprises from training camp (rookies excluded): 1. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
- Andrew Callahan lays the blame for the Patriots’ core problem on offense, on coaching inexperience.
- Phil Perry says the offensive line needs to shine for the offense to have success, but communication is still a work in progress.
- Adam London relays Peter King’s fairly pessimistic outlook for the Pats in 2022. “It’s getting late early in New England. Hate overreacting to the preseason. It’s always a fool’s errand. But the Patriots looked bad, particularly on offense, throughout the summer, and Mac Jones wasn’t as sharp in practice this summer as he was in games as a rookie. ...”
- Conor Roche relays NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky ripping the offensive line following lackluster performance in preseason finale: “The Patriots better get some stuff together, offensively. I know it’s the preseason, but they look rough to watch.” /Classic, ‘I know it’s preseason but...”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Raiders snap counts: Offense and Defense.
- Nick O’Malley grades out the Patriots rookies in the preseason finale: Did Cole Strange’s hustle stop a pick-six?
- Phil Perry says that to Belichick, the team practiced better than they played in Vegas.
- Dakota Randall highlights Bill Belichick’s encouraging update on RB Ty Montgomery.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Add ‘emotional beacon’ to Mac Jones’ responsibilities.
- Keagan Stiefel reports the Patriots hosted four for workouts prior to 53-man roster cutdown.
- Ty Anderson finds the Patriots aren’t done looking at their options at wideout.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022: Patriots problems personified. New England only has two players in the league’s Top 100.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Miami signed former Patriot Trey Flowers, bolstering their depth on the defensive line.
- Chad Finn explains why NFL fans again have some adjusting to do: With sports leagues reaching agreements with more broadcast rights partners, it becomes harder for fans to remember what to find where.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Brandon Staley isn’t changing who he is despite ’22 finish and an ‘awesome’ tribute to Len Dawson.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: I think Ty Montgomery’s doing all right, we’ll see what he’s able to do.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tyquan Thornton set to miss 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick thinks Patriots may have “left it on the practice field.”
- Kyle Stackpole & Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 roster cuts tracker for all 32 teams.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers. Loser: The Patriots offense.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the best backup NFL QBs of 2022. No Pats. /lolz.
- Michael Baca (NFL.com) Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time.
- Jeremy Bergman (NFL.com) NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2022’: Five things the voters got wrong.
- Conor Orr (SI) An early look at the 2023 NFL quarterback carousel.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Wes Welker calls NFL ‘bush league’ for denying him disability benefits. /He’s right.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following gang rape allegation in civil lawsuit
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain.
