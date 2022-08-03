New England Patriots links 8/03/22 - Install stall: WRs catching on amidst growing pains on offense

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins.
- Evan Lazar discusses how the Patriots offense is searching for consistency through two padded practices, ad has a ‘lot of room to grow’.
- Mike Dussault spotlights the deep and talented safety group that headlines a Pats defense off to a fast start at Training Camp.
- Paul Perillo offers his Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start, including a ridiculous one-handed catch in a one-on-one rep against Jojuan Williams (in great coverage); More.
- Tamara Brown talks about Adrian Phillips’ son stealing the spotlight at media access. Phillips gives flowers to his wife Camille and son Dylan for lighting a new fire under him on the field.
- Alexandra Francisco plays 20 Questions with CB Terrance Mitchell. The NFL journeyman is having a solid camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.
- Press Conference 8/3: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences 8/2: Bill Belichick - Adrian Phillips - Mac Jones - Henry Anderson - Devin Asiasi - Nelson Agholor - Jabrill Peppers - Jonathan Jones.
- From NFL Network - GMFB: What makes Patriots Training Camp different from others? (3.38 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels gives us a look at the Pats new offensive system that looks like the offense run by Sean McVay’s Rams
- Zack Cox shares his observations from Tuesday’s camp: Defense wins the day again; QB report; Player of the day: Christian Barmore; Player of the day: Close call between Tyquan Thornton and Agholor, who both hauled in highlight-reel receptions in receiver/defensive back 1-on-1s; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training camp Day 6 notebook: Defense dominates; WRs dazzle.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media sights and sounds from Day Six of Patriots training camp.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots’ offense struggles with new scheme at camp.
- Dakota Randall highlights how Mac Jones, other Patriots explained the offense’s ugly camp struggles.
- Zack Cox noticed Mac Jones sported a black compression sleeve on his throwing arm Tuesday, for the first time this summer. Jones explained it wasn’t injury or elbow soreness. he knew he’d be receiving fewer reps and wanted to ensure his arm stayed warm.
- Matt Dolloff blows the whistle: The Tyquan Thornton hype train is starting to rev up. /Good read. I’m on board.
- Zack Cox talks up how rookie Tyquan Thornton is standing out at camp.
- Dakota Randall wonders if this could finally be the year that Devin Asiasi steps up for the Patriots.
- CBS Boston reports Bill Belichick is feeling optimistic about lesser-known LB Jahlani Tavai.
- Dakota Randall calls attention to under-the-radar DL Henry Anderson who is starting to pop at camp.
- Alex Reimer relays Ben Volin on an AFC exec that says Patricia has the most unique coaching role in the NFL.
- Mike Reiss mentions how to Bill Belichick and Patriots leaders, Bill Russell’s impact was felt throughout the organization.
- Zack Cox says Bill Belichick had a typical response to a question about Tom Brady tampering: ’We’re just trying to have a good training camp here.’
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots training camp Day 6 observations: Mack Wilson shines, Ty Montgomery making case for roster spot. /He’s having a great camp and he can catch too.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots QB Mac Jones, under Matt Patricia’s new offense, feels ‘shot in the heart’ amid struggles.
- Bill Belichick believes Patriots’ Gillette Stadium renovations will ‘definitely affect the game.’
- Staff (ESPN) NFL training camp updates. Patriots: QB Mac Jones capped off his practice with a touchdown throw to receiver Nelson Agholor that sparked an offensive celebration, but Jones acknowledged the defense has had more success through the first six practices of camp.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top NFL training camp trades of the past 10 years. 2014 Logan Mankins to the Bucs.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Best team fits for notable remaining NFL free agents. Trey Flowers to Patriots.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Projecting NFL’s 2022 stat leaders. No Pats.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com)Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady turns 45 today.
- Zach Koons (SI) Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns starting QB during Deshaun Watson suspension
- Staff (ESPN) NFL’s best players ever at every defensive position. Kicker/punter: Adam Vinatieri.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here’s why the NFL won’t penalize the QB for tampering.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) ‘Unprecedented’ violations and lost draft picks: What we know of the NFL’s discipline of the Miami Dolphins.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why weren’t the Dolphins’ tampering penalties more significant? /’Cuz they’re not the Patriots.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Dolphins lose 2023 first-round draft pick, owner Stephen Ross suspended following independent investigation of integrity of the game violations.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Dolphins owner Stephen Ross should be thanking Brian Flores, not further lambasting him.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Stephen Ross’ tampering may have added time he doesn’t have to Dolphins’ chances of winning a Super Bowl.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior ‘more egregious than any before reviewed’ will be key.
