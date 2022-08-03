4 winners (and 0 losers) from the Patriots’ seventh training camp practice

The New England Patriots’ seventh practice of their 2022 training camp is in the books, and it looked different from the other six and especially the last two. Coming off back-to-back sessions in full pads, the team went into correctional mode and noticeably toned down the intensity.

Nonetheless, there were a few players that did catch our eye during the Wednesday morning event.

Winner: WR Kristian Wilkerson. The third-year wide receiver made the play of the day on Wednesday, hauling in a 30-yard throw from backup quarterback Bailey Zappe down the right sideline. He timed his jump perfectly despite tight coverage from Shaun Wade, being able to out-leap the defender and keep both feet in bounds upon landing. The play was not the only one made by Wilkerson, who had a team-high six receptions in 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s.

Winner: G Arlington Hambright. For the second day in a row, the Patriots gave Hambright some starter-level opportunities. Lining up at right guard in place of nominal starter Michael Onwenu, the 26-year-old saw a handful of reps between center David Andrews and right tackle Isaiah Wynn again. A seventh-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2020, Hambright arrived in New England earlier this year.

Winner: WR Jakobi Meyers. The setting on Wednesday was favorable for the passing game, but plays still had to be made. Jakobi Meyers made quite a few of them, ending the session with four receptions on four targets in team drills — including a beautifully-executed over route off play-action. Additionally, Meyers also saw some action as a trick-play passer.

Winner: LB Mack Wilson. Mack Wilson, who was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, had another active day on both defense and special teams. He again saw action with the starter-level defense, and during the final red zone period would have had a sack against Mac Jones when he burst through the line. Furthermore, he was used as a member of New England’s punt coverage squad.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. With the forecast calling for around 100 degrees, it will be interesting to see whether the team will return back to its full pads or not. Either way, a difficult eighth session awaits.