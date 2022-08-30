2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly waive TE Devin Asiasi

The descent from 80 to 53 active players has begun for the New England Patriots.

The organization waived tight end Devin Asiasi on Tuesday morning, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Media.

Asiasi, 25, arrived in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft at pick No. 91 overall. He would appear in 10 games across two regular seasons with New England, catching two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. The UCLA product did not play in the team’s preseason finale due to injury after recording three receptions for 32 yards the week prior against the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots previously waived tight end Dalton Keene, who trailed Asiasi by 10 draft slots out of Virginia Tech, with veteran starters Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith standing atop the depth chart.

The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. The claiming period for non-vested players placed on waivers during the final cutdown will expire at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, giving way to the formation of 16-man practice squads.