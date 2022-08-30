New England Patriots links 8/30/22 - Cutdown day; Pats set at safety; Offense, OTs still a concern

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault writes how cutdown day looms as the Patriots returned to Foxborough for a week of tune-up practices before locking in on the start of the regular season.
- Evan Lazar breaks down how LBs Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson bring speed and energy. LBs coach Steve Belichick says they will ‘definitely a big part’ of the Patriots defense.
- Evan Lazar hears from Matt Patricia discussing the progress made by the offensive line.
- Press Conferences: Damien Harris - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Bill Belichick - Matt Groh.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Mac Jones (16 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser posts the 2022 NFL roster cuts tracker to keep track of today’s moves.
- Mark Daniels tells us who he thinks will make the cut for this season’s Patriots roster.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots 53-man roster projection. RBs: Kevin Harris in, J.J. Taylor out.
- Andrew Callahan points out how roster deadline day is a checkpoint not a destination.
- Khari Thompson wonders if Monday’s practice attendance suggested a key roster cut in the offing.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots thoughts: Mac Jones keeping his composure a big key to 2022.
- Darren Hartwell tries to figure out who the Patriots’ top practice squad candidates are after roster cuts.
- Zack Cox says few NFL teams are better at finding undrafted talent than New England and this year several undrafted players could make the cut.
- Jerry Thornton argues Belichick’s not panicking about his offense, don’t you be panicking about his offense.
- Michael Hurley observes it was a rough summer for the offense but Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia don’t sound concerned.
- Karen Guregian sees the Patriots burying their heads in the sand over the team’s offensive problems.
- Mark Daniels believes that for Mac Jones to improve, the Patriots need the offensive line to step up.
- Phil Perry wonders what form the offensive line might take after a shaky preseason.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Belichick, Groh praise OT depth: The Patriots may need to utilize their full depth at offensive tackle this season.
- Keagan Stiefel reports Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are enjoying the fiery side of Mac Jones.
- Michael Hurley tells us the statistical leaders from the Pats’ preseason.
- Andrew Callahan talks about the safeties as the position Bill Belichick feels most confident in.
- Dakota Randall highlights Devin McCourty saying he wants to prove Bill Belichick right about the safeties.
- Alex Barth hears from Bill Belichick and Matt Groh discussing the offensive tackle situation. “Not bad.”
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Injury Update: It appears Ty Montgomery’s leg injury suffered last Friday against the Raiders isn’t season-ending.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bill Belichick’s comments fuel worry about the Patriots’ 2022 season?
- Darren Hartwell is concerned about the Patriots readiness for the regular season based on Bill Belichick’s [generic] comments Monday.
- Jerry Thornton talks about Belichick shamelessly fanboying Chris Berman yesterday. Adds a P.S. about the Tom Jackson grudge. /Lolz, never gets old.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick handled the latest questions about retirement just as we figure he would, ‘Yeah, I’m just worried about Miami.’ /Ridiculous.
- Andrew Callahan notes Matt Patricia was the only Patriots coach to call offensive plays during the preseason games Mac Jones played. But Patricia deflected when asked if he’ll be the regular-season playcaller.
- Alex Barth mentions that 2 Patriots just missed the NFL Top-100 list: David Andrews (101) and Damien Harris (103).
- Florence Marceau (PatsPropaganda) Does the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts affect the Patriots?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: These are Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers, and the timing couldn’t be better; Plus, more on punter Matt Araiza, expectations for Kyler Murray, another visit to Las Vegas and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract before cut-down day; Plus, a tribute to the innovation of Ernie Zampese and more.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Cole Strange is very much moving in the right direction.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) AFC East Mailbag: Is it Tua time in Miami? Where could Denzel Mims land?
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: What’s the toughest division? Besides the AFC West, of course. AFC East 4th.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves. Bills release TE O.J. Howard.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Released players who should be priorities on the open market.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline looms for players on the bubble.
- Barry Jackson (Miami Herald) Miami Dolphins cut Sony Michel, Mohamed Sanu and 10 others.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Rank 2022: Chargers dominate with eight players on top 100 list; zero from Patriots, Jets, Giants, Jaguars, Lions. /Mike Reiss offers an explanation.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Report (AP) New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) If Bills really took rape allegations against Matt Araiza seriously, where was the urgency?
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) What’s happened — or hasn’t — since the Matt Araiza rape allegations all feels distressingly familiar.
