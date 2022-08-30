2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly release CB Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots have made their next move leading up to the NFL’s cutdown deadline.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the organization informed veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell of his release on Tuesday.

Mitchell, 30, signed a one-year contract in March after previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. The 2014 seventh-round selection out of Oregon has played in 83 games with 51 starts. His career includes 269 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles and eight interceptions.

During his preseason with New England, Mitchell played 71 defensive snaps. One pass breakup and one forced fumble were recorded on a cornerback depth chart occupied by projected starters Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones as well as rookie draft picks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. The claiming period for non-vested players sent to waivers during the final cutdown expires at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, and the formation of 16-man practice squads will follow.