The New England Patriots have made their next roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline: linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais have been informed of their release. ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed were the first to report the moves.

Langi, 29, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the Patriots’ reserve/non-football injury list after a car crash, and was eventually released the following year.

He then went on to appear in 30 games for the New York Jets over the next two seasons and established himself as a valuable role player on both defense and in the kicking game. Despite his success, however, he was not tendered as a restricted free agent in the 2021 offseason, paving the way for a return to New England.

Back with the Patriots, Langi saw action in the first seven regular season games but a sprained MCL eventually ended his campaign. He returned New England in January via a one-year contract extension but has now been let go again.

Desjarlais, 25, went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft but was later selected fourth overall in the CFL. He left the league earlier this year with an impressive résumé: Desjarlais appeared in a total of 37 regular season and playoff games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning two Grey Cups and earning West Division all-star honors.

He arrived in New England via a one-year reserve/futures pact in January and was competing for a backup spot along the interior offensive line.