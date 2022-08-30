2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly waive RB Kevin Harris

The New England Patriots made their next move down from an active roster of 80.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the organization has waived rookie running back Kevin Harris leading up to the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Harris, 21, arrived in the sixth round of the 2022 draft at pick No. 183 overall. The South Carolina product rushed for 81 yards with one fumble and one touchdown through 13 preseason carries. He added three receptions for 13 yards.

New England drafted South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. two rounds before the former first-team All-SEC honoree. The ground game moves toward the regular season with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart.

The claiming period for non-vested players placed on waivers during the final cutdown expires at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday. The formation of 16-man practice squads will follow.