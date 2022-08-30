2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly waive OL Arlington Hambright

The road from 80 to 53 players continues in the trenches for the New England Patriots.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the organization has waived offensive lineman Arlington Hambright in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET roster deadline.

Hambright, 26, signed a reserve-futures contract with New England in January. The 2020 seventh-round draft choice out of Colorado did so after spending parts of two regular seasons between the Chicago Bears’ active roster and practice squad, appearing in nine games with one start.

At left tackle, left guard and right guard, Hambright saw 77 offensive snaps during his preseason audition in Foxborough. Pro Football Focus charted him for one quarterback hit and four combined pressures over that span.

The claiming period for non-vested players placed on waivers during the league’s final cutdown expires at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, giving way to the formation of 16-man practice squads.