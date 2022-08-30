2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly waive OL Will Sherman

The New England Patriots have made their next move in the cutdown from 80 to 53.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the organization has waived offensive lineman Will Sherman leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET roster deadline.

Sherman, 23, was selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 197 overall. The Colorado product spent his rookie regular season on the practice squad after clearing waivers, making his debut on special teams as an elevation in October.

Signed to a futures contract in January, Sherman played left guard, right guard and right tackle across 76 preseason snaps this August. He earned a 77.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus in the process.

The claiming window for non-vested players placed on waivers during the final cutdown closes at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday. The formation of 16-man practice squads around the league will follow.