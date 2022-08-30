The New England Patriots’ road from 80 to 53 continues with the next round of Tuesday cuts. And a 2021 draft pick is among them.

The organization has waived wide receiver Josh Hammond, defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. along with linebackers Cameron McGrone and Nate Wieland, according to reports from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus and Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

Hammond, 24, signed with New England as training camp opened. The 2020 undrafted wideout out of Florida caught four passes for 33 yards in August. He made previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in two games last regular season.

Pharms, 25, joined the Patriots in July after stints in the United States Football League and Champions Indoor Football League. Three tackles and one quarterback hurry were recorded in the preseason by the interior defensive lineman, who finished his collegiate run at Friends University.

McGrone, 22, was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2021 draft at No. 177 overall. The Michigan product spent his rookie campaign on the non-football injury list after sustaining a torn ACL the previous fall with the Wolverines. He had nine tackles in the preseason while seeing 95 snaps on defense.

Wieland, 23, participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before returning to Foxborough earlier this month. The undrafted linebacker by way of Iowa, Iowa Western Community College and Grand View University played 26 snaps on defense and 21 snaps on special teams in recent weeks.

The NFL’s 53-man deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.