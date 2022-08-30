2022 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly waive WR Tre Nixon, OL Bill Murray

As the NFL’s 53-man roster window closes, so does further movement for the New England Patriots.

The organization has waived wide receiver Tre Nixon as well as converted offensive lineman Bill Murray leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Nixon, 24, spent his rookie regular season on New England’s practice squad after being handpicked by retiring football research director Ernie Adams in the seventh round at No. 242 overall. The transfer from Ole Miss to Central Florida caught 12 passes for 169 yards during the 2022 preseason.

Murray, 25, switched from the defensive to the offensive line as training camp opened after logging the previous two campaigns on the practice squad. He played 34 snaps at right guard in August’s exhibitions. The former FCS All-American out of William & Mary initially arrived as part of the Patriots’ 2020 undrafted class.

The claiming period for non-vested players placed on waivers during the league’s final cutdown ends at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.