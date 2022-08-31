New England Patriots links 8/31/22 - Youth movement: Initial 2022 roster takes shape

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots make roster moves to reach 53-man roster limit, releasing 24 players and placing two on IR.
- Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots initial 53-man roster: Pats embrace youth movement in several areas.
- Mike Dussault writes how the depth and versatility of the safety group define heart of the Patriots defense.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Countdown to kickoff. It’s time to kick things off with some predictions of what’s to come.
- Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick (22 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 8/30: Early roster cuts, previewing NFL Week 1, roster bubble players. (2 hours.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Youth, versatility key Patriots 53-man roster: Who made the cut?
- Zack Cox breaks down the initial 53-man roster, position by position: Questions remain at several spots.
- Andrew Callahan gives us a position-by-position breakdown of the roster as it stands.
- Justin Leger updates the Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day.
- Mike Kadlick spotlights five surprises from the roster cuts yesterday. No. 5, Jahlani Tavai is somehow, someway, a New England Patriot.
- Alex Barth shares 7 takeaways from the initial roster cuts. 2. Keeping 5 wide receivers: They could end up bringing a receiver back if and when Thornton is placed on IR, but exposing Humphrey and Nixon is risky.
- Andy Hart posts his thoughts on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. 1. There were really no shocking cuts and few that even raised an eyebrow.
- Zack Cox shares eight thoughts on the initial 53-man roster after cutdown day. 3. Lean at tight end.
- Chris Mason offers some instant analysis of New England’s initial 53-man roster heading into the season.
- Andrew Callahan reports on the Patriots cutting RB J.J. Taylor who is subject to waivers and two veteran defenders (not subject to waivers) who could return soon (when roster spots open up): Justin Bethel and Henry Anderson.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots cut preseason standouts Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Hindsight 2020: Asiasi another Patriots TE bust.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots must be feeling pretty good about their young corners.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Defensive backs to the future: Patriots young CBs made Mitchell expendable.
- Matt Dolloff believes the surprise cut of CB Terrance Mitchell means big things for 2022 rookie class.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots long-shot roster streak continues: 19 years.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Patriots make numerous surprising moves during 2022 cut down day.
- Keagan Stiefel passes along a report that the Patriots got calls on Kendrick Bourne before the cutdown.
- Justin Leger suggests some new free agents that could fit the Patriots.
- WEEI guest Mike Reiss shared why Mac Jones is his biggest concern at the moment heading into their Week 1 matchup in Miami.
- Phil Perry explains why he thinks Mac Jones should have more say at the line of scrimmage.
- Mike Kadlick predicts the Patriots team captains for the 2022 season.
- Khari Thompson highlights ‘Pat McAfee Show’ guest Michael Lombardi on how only Bill Belichick has the answers, can run the Patriots offense.
- Ty Anderson notes Julian Edelman continues to talk about a potential NFL comeback.
- Chris Mason notes the Panthers cut Kenny Robinson, the DB who concussed Kristian Wilkerson and was kicked out of both joint practices.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the Patriots’ roster cuts.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Will Bill Belichick’s big coaching gamble backfire? In a pivotal year for quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick has turned the Patriots offense over to a pair of failed head coaches. What could possibly go wrong? Only everything. /’Eesh...
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL final roster cuts: 32 takeaways. Nothing on the Pats. /Lolz.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Released players who should be priorities on the open market. No. 1 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. /...sobs!...
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53.
- Jimmy Kempski (Philly Voice) Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2022 edition. Patriots 3rd oldest (26.8). A tad older than 2021 (26.5).
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL preseason first-round rookie grades: Who stood out, disappointed, surprised. Cole Strange, B+.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson barred from Browns facilities as 11-game suspension officially begins.
- Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) Jon Gruden says emails ‘shameful’ but I’m ‘good person,’ hope to ‘get another shot.’
