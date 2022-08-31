With the New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster set, all eyes now turn to the practice squad and waiver wire.

As of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the claiming deadline for players with less than four accrued seasons on their respective résumés will pass. Players that have been let go over the last two days are now subject to waivers — including 20 now-former Patriots. All of them could, in theory be scooped up by other clubs.

The Patriots can soon begin adding up to 16 players to their practice squad as both a scout team for the regular season and as emergency depth in case of injury. Given the current practice squad rules that allow teams to bring back up to six players regardless of their experience, all of the 24 players that were cut on Tuesday are potential candidates to be brought back again through the developmental roster.

In order to stay on top of all the moves New England will make over the next few hours, please make sure to bookmark and regularly revisit our up-to-the-minute tracker below.

Patriots practice squad signings

Patriots waiver wire claims

Patriots waiver wire/free agency losses

Patriots news/transactions/rumors

