Yodny Cajuste returns, 2 absent for first Patriots practice after roster cutdowns

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to hold their first session since the NFL roster cutdown deadline the previous afternoon. Fewer players were present following the cut from 80 to 53, but attendance among those on the active roster was strong.

According to reporters present for the media portion of the session, running back Ty Montgomery and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton were the only players not spotted.

Montgomery is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the preseason finale in Las Vegas, while Thornton broke his collarbone against Carolina one week earlier. Both are candidates to be moved to short-term injured reserve on Wednesday, with second-round rookie Thornton in particular a name to watch after recently undergoing surgery.

With those two absent, 51 members of the Patriots’ active roster were spotted during the brief media window. Among them was offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was suspiciously absent during Monday’s practice but did make the active roster.

Cajuste, a former third-round draft pick now in his fourth season, is one of four offensive tackles on the Patriots’ current roster. The others are projected starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, as well as fellow backup Justin Herron.

All of them were present, as was, apparently, the entire initial practice squad. While no official announcement have been made, the belief is that all 16 of the following players will make the squad after getting released on Tuesday.

On offense, the group consisted of running backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris, wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon, tight ends Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer, and offensive linemen Kody Russey, James Ferentz and Bill Murray. Also spotted was an offensive lineman wearing No. 68, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

On the defensive side of the ball, linemen LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms Jr., linebackers Cameron McGrone and Harvey Langi, cornerback Terrance Mitchell and safety Brad Hawkins were all spotted. The expectation is that all of them are on the practice squad as well.