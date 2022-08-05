New England Patriots links 8/05/22 - Rookies slip-n-slide, offense progresses, Barmore has no ceiling

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency. The lack of execution on offense has been a major storyline for the Patriots during camp.
- Evan Lazar gives us a position-by-position recap of the first two weeks of Patriots training camp. ‘Although it remains to be seen how prominent the zone-based concepts will be this season, the Patriots offense started camp by installing zone blocking schemes, which is a departure from their gap-heavy rushing attack.’
- Zack Cox talks about how the Patriots wanted to get faster on defense this year and have accomplish its goal.
- Evan Lazar spotlights Jalen Mills, who is off to a great start at camp. ‘Mills is rising to the challenge of potentially lining up against the opponent’s top pass-catcher and is consistently providing tight coverage on the outside.’
- Mike Dussault notes rookie Tyquan Thornton is following the lessons of team Hall of Famer and WRs coach Troy Brown.
- Alexandra Francisco plays 20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite Philly cheesesteak.
- Tamara Brown has the story of a kid reporter getting the inside scoop at Patriots Training Camp. 14-year-old Isaac Lebowitz pitched a dream to NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition that turned into a reality.
- Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Bellichick - Tyquan Thornton - Jalen Mills - Cole Strange - Hunter Henry - DeVante Parker.
- Highlights: Richard Seymour shares his Hall of Fame news with Robert Kraft. (2.17 min. video)
- Training camp-cast: Day 8 recap: Offense ramps up, defense continues to make plays. (6 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Training Camp takeaways, Offensive inconsistency, Injury bug strikes. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training Camp Day 8 notebook: LB’s injury, Mac’s accuracy, back in pads; More.
- Zack Cox tells us everything we saw on Day 8: QB report; injury report; The Jones-led passing attack operated more smoothly despite some continued protection breakdowns and separation issues. The ground game, though, remained stuck in neutral; More.
- Mike Reiss cleans out his notebook from the 8th practice of training camp: TE Hunter Henry struck an optimistic tone, “I think we’re at a good place right now. ... I feel like we’re continuing to get better.”
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Signs of progress on Day 8. What got better?
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp Day 9: Will a No. 1 wide receiver emerge for Mac Jones?
- Matt Dolloff’s Mac watch, Day 8: Still plenty of work to do, but a baby step in the right direction.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Matt Judon absent; Devin McCourty returns to Patriots practice.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jahlani Tavai exits Patriots training camp practice with leg injury.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Fun under the sun: Patriots rookies tackle slip-’n-slide.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Cole Strange enjoyed the slip-n-slide and hopes it returns.
- Matt Dolloff notes Christian Barmore doesn’t even know the last time he was physically overpowered.
- Sean T. McGuire adds Bill Belichick to the group praising camp standout Christian Barmore. ‘He’s way ahead of where he was last year.’
- Dakota Randall notes Tyquan Thornton uses a fitting descriptor for Patriots legend Troy Brown: ‘He used to put the fear in guys’ hearts out there.’
- John Armwood III (MusketFire) WR DeVante Parker is the most intriguing star on the roster heading into the season.
- Karen Guregian talks about how Trent Brown is out to prove he’s the best — bar none.
- Andrew Callahan finds Jalen Mills embracing his new role as No. 1 cornerback.
- Dakota Randall points out Jalen Mills seems to be locked in as the top Patriots corner, and why that’s a good thing.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Safety first: Patriots secondary ranks among NFL’s best. PFF puts New England’s back-end defense as one of the best in the league.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Worrisome OL breakdown after dreadful Week One of camp. /Hyperbole.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) QB Bailey Zappe noticeably improving in first training camp.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Which defensive rookie could be Week 1 starter for Patriots? Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones is turning heads.
- Keagan Stiefel says that even though the Patriots decided to change his position, Bill Murray’s role is still fluid.
- John Armwood III (MusketFire) The possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 ambitious goals for the Patriots in 2022. 1. Field a top 5 scoring offense with Mac Jones tossing 30 touchdown passes.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick explains change in the running game. Belichick almost countered this narrative of a philosophical shift in the team’s running approach, citing the order of installment as the reason instead.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Report: Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots’ de-facto offensive coordinator.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) How much does Bill Belichick care about your fantasy football team?
- Greg Bedard has to concede the Patriots offense is showing ‘minimal progress’ (2.42 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Maurice Moton (Bleacher Report) Patriots’ play-calling plan is a disservice to Mac Jones.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown: I put the work in during the offseason, so I’m expecting to reap the benefits.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) What’s behind the number? 15 rookies explain why they chose their NFL uniform number. No. 51 Tyquan Thornton included.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 Hall of Fame: Richard Seymour ‘unlike any other player’ Bill Belichick coached.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Damien Harris No. 17.
- DeAngelo Hall (NFL.com) Cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022. No Pats.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Must-see NFL rookies in the preseason. No Pats /[insert eye roll emoji here]
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Survivor Squad: Building a 32-man juggernaut with one pick from every single team. Patriots: Matthew Judon.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 Hall of Fame game: What we learned from Raiders’ win over Jaguars.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael Rosenberg (SI) Roger Goodell continues to have a credibility problem: The Dolphins’ scandal follows a common theme of the NFL commissioner prioritizing the league’s image and relationships over truth and fairness.
- Conor Orr (SI) Deshaun Watson appeal is a chance for sides to right a wrong.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) The NFL had no choice but to appeal the Deshaun Watson suspension.
