The long wait is finally over for Richard Seymour. The New England Patriots legend, who also spent parts of his career with the Oakland Raiders, will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, taking his rightful place among the NFL’s best ever players, coaches and contributors.

Seymour is one of eight men to receive the honor this year. The Class of 2022 additionally consists of Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.

Here is how you can watch the event.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 2022

When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton OH

How to watch: NFL Network and ESPN

How to stream: ESPN+ (click here) and fuboTV (click here)

Speakers’ order: Each enshrinee or stand-in will be allowed to read a speech. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has asked each speaker to keep those remarks to six minutes or less. The order itself is as follows, with Richard Seymour coming in third:

1. LeRoy Butler

2. Sam Mills

3. Richard Seymour

4. Art McNally

5. Tony Boselli

6. Bryant Young

7. Cliff Branch

8. Dick Vermeil

Mills and Branch are both being inducted posthumously; Melanie Mills, Sam’s widow, and Elaine Anderson, Branch’s sister, will speak in honor of the two Hall of Famers. Likewise, McNally’s speech is set to be delivered via pre-recorded video.

Additional Richard Seymour info: The third man to be enshrined on Saturday, Seymour will be introduced by his former high school principal, Titus Duren.