While he has not yet officially been enshrined, former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour is already getting a taste of Pro Football Hall of Fame life. The entire weekend in Canton OH, after all, is built around Saturday’s Enshrinement Ceremony and the eight men that will be honored during the event.

Seymour is one of them. On Friday, he already received the famous gold jacket associated with members of the Hall of Fame.

Participating in the traditional Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, Seymour put on this latest and most illustrious addition to his wardrobe:

: @BigSey93 sports his new gold jacket for the first time at Saturday night's Gold Jacket Dinner. pic.twitter.com/Q7bU2Hu9a3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, nearly 29,000 people have played at least one game in the NFL. Only 318 players, coaches and contributors of them have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, therefore — at least in theory — receiving one of those gold jackets.

The jacket itself is one of three symbols of induction. Players also receive a bust, which will be unveiled during the Enshrinement Ceremony, as well as a ring that traditionally will be presented at the home stadium. In Seymour’s case, that arena would be the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium.

Seymour, after all, spent the first eight years of his career in New England. He appeared in 126 games for the organization, and was a cornerstone of its first three Super Bowl wins to cap the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. Along the way, the former first-round draft pick earned five Pro Bowl nomination and was named to the NFL’s Team of the 2010s; he later added two more Pro Bowls as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

On Saturday, he will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of eight enshrinees. Also receiving the honor alongside him are Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.