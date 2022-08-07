Patriots announce practice times for the third week of training camp

The New England Patriots will return to the practice fields on Monday to kick off their third week of training camp. Their first two practices on Monday and Tuesday will be again be free and open to the general public, with the dates and times now announced by the club.

Both sessions have been scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. ET with doors opening an hour earlier at 3 p.m. ET. The Patriots will hold another practice on Wednesday but neither fans nor media will be allowed access.

The following day, on Aug. 11, New England will play its first game of the season. The New York Giants will visit Gillette Stadium for both teams’ preseason opener; the game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Following that contest, the Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers for joint practices. Both of those sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 will be open to the general public as well. The two clubs will then meet in the preseason on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Patriots will additionally hold joint sessions with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders prior to their meeting in the preseason finale on Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dates and times for those practices and the ones with the Panthers have yet to be released by any of the clubs involved.