New England Patriots links 8/08/22 - Gaining separation: First and second teams starting to show

- Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times: Practices on Monday, (8/8) and Tuesday, (8/9) will now take place at 4 PM with gates opening to fans starting at 3 PM.
- Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending.
- Evan Lazar recaps the Patriots’ annual in-stadium practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday night - this time held with a different twist.
- Mike Dussault reports on Patriots three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour’s induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The “greatest honor” of his life.
- Mike Dussault notes Richard Seymour becomes the 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Press Conferences: Damien Harris - Lawrence Guy - Jakobi Meyers.
- Richard Seymour: Hall of Fame induction speech (9.37 min. video) - What he learned from Bill Belichick (2 min. video) - Road to Canton (4 min. video)
- Training Camp-cast 8/5: Friday night under the lights, Day 9 recap. (5.18 min.)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots’ early-round WR woes; How big of a deal to make about the early inconsistency of the offense? More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Changing the offensive scheme takes time.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Observations from 9 days of Patriots training camp practice.
- Khari Thompson points out how the Pats have two tight ends playing very well at the moment, and wonders if the two-tight end offense might materialize in 2022.
- Phil Perry explains how we can count on Bill Belichick monitoring player buy-in as the offensive continues to find their way under the new system.
- Alex Barth calls attention to the passing-down backs showing encouraging signs early at camp. /They can catch!
- Zack Cox projects the 53-man roster that he sees starting to take shape: Tough cuts in the secondary and at LB.
- Ty Anderson talks with Matt Dolloff to get an early look at where some notable Patriots stand on the roster, so far.
- Andrew Callahan identifies the 4 defining trends of Patriots training camp so far. 1. Yes, the offense is new; 2. The run game is stalling; 3. There is no No. 1 receiver – yet; 4. The rookies are involved.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The New England Patriots have found their CB1 in Jalen Mills.
- Zack Cox tells us what we learned from the Patriots’ annual in-stadium practice. Bill Belichick opted to turn Friday night’s event into a full-pads game simulation.
- Matt Dolloff notes the Pats revealed projected starters on both sides at annual in-stadium practice.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Inside the stadium on Day 9. Blue vs. white: Only two rookies made the blue team – first-round pick Cole Strange and third-round pick Marcus Jones; Coaching staff; More.
- Zack Cox reports Josh Uche and Justin Herron were ejected for fighting during game simulation Friday night.
- Phil Perry updates who’s stock is going up or down at camp: Pats getting some pass-rush juice from ‘Bama.
- Mckenzie Kapsimalis (MusketFire) Patriots training camp playlist.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) WR Jakobi Meyers gets candid about team’s new offense.
- Keagan Stiefel relays Jakobi Meyers explaining why teammates love Mac Jones.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Who has been the most effective Patriots player during 2022 training camp?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick praising DL Christian Barmore’s second-year improvement.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Rookie RB Kevin Harris: ‘Stay quiet, just learn.’
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Patriots’ offensive line is an X factor in 2022, will it be positive or negative?
- Mike Kadlick outlines some of the odds for the 2022 Patriots: There’s been good, bad, and ugly during New England’s training camp so far. How far can they go this season?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 schedule: Most anticipated non-divisional matchups.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Ex-Pats WR N’Keal Harry suffers ankle injury, which “appears to be severe.”
- Sean T. McGuire revisits Bill O’Brien being linked to the Patriots this offseason and why he opted to stay at Alabama. /Media conveniently forgets how much they disliked ‘hot-head’ Bill O’Brien while he was here.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk whether Bill Belichick concerns himself with ‘buy-in’ and how soon does this ‘new offense needs to click; More. (26.36 min.)
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry talks with Tre Nixon about what he has worked on this offseason and what it’s like being locker mates with Mac Jones. (44. min.)
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots training camp stock up, stock down: Offense off to a shaky start, Christian Barmore breaking out.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Aaron Rodgers talks gratitude, reconciliation with the Packers and his state of mind; Plus, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase on their bet, a rebuild in Chicago and much more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Ja’Marr Chase is on a quest For greatness and how Aaron Rodgers learned to love himself.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Ranking NFL’s blockbuster receiver deals. Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Sunday at training camps: New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley turning heads, Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry breaking helmets.
- Ari Meirov (PFF) NFL training camp roundup: Dallas Cowboys in no rush to add a veteran WR, San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel still taking backfield reps and more.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Players with the most to prove in 2022 on all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Nelson Agholor.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking the top 25 free agents in 2023: Tom Brady headlines impressive list. No Pats.
- Staff (Yahoo! Sports) Bears WR N’Keal Harry’s ankle injury reportedly ‘appears severe.’ /No comment.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL quietly tweaked lowering of helmet rule for 2022.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL wants officials to emphasize illegal contact fouls this season. /God save us from official emphasis.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton. /Seymour’s bust actually looks like him. Good job.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Taxachusetts legalizes gambling with all-around solid bill.
