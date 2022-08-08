 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/08/22 - Gaining separation: First and second teams starting to show

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots OTA
Ty Montgmery all over the place at camp - in a good way
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots’ early-round WR woes; How big of a deal to make about the early inconsistency of the offense? More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Changing the offensive scheme takes time.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Observations from 9 days of Patriots training camp practice.
  • Khari Thompson points out how the Pats have two tight ends playing very well at the moment, and wonders if the two-tight end offense might materialize in 2022.
  • Phil Perry explains how we can count on Bill Belichick monitoring player buy-in as the offensive continues to find their way under the new system.
  • Alex Barth calls attention to the passing-down backs showing encouraging signs early at camp. /They can catch!
  • Zack Cox projects the 53-man roster that he sees starting to take shape: Tough cuts in the secondary and at LB.
  • Ty Anderson talks with Matt Dolloff to get an early look at where some notable Patriots stand on the roster, so far.
  • Andrew Callahan identifies the 4 defining trends of Patriots training camp so far. 1. Yes, the offense is new; 2. The run game is stalling; 3. There is no No. 1 receiver – yet; 4. The rookies are involved.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The New England Patriots have found their CB1 in Jalen Mills.
  • Zack Cox tells us what we learned from the Patriots’ annual in-stadium practice. Bill Belichick opted to turn Friday night’s event into a full-pads game simulation.
  • Matt Dolloff notes the Pats revealed projected starters on both sides at annual in-stadium practice.
  • Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Inside the stadium on Day 9. Blue vs. white: Only two rookies made the blue team – first-round pick Cole Strange and third-round pick Marcus Jones; Coaching staff; More.
  • Zack Cox reports Josh Uche and Justin Herron were ejected for fighting during game simulation Friday night.
  • Phil Perry updates who’s stock is going up or down at camp: Pats getting some pass-rush juice from ‘Bama.
  • Mckenzie Kapsimalis (MusketFire) Patriots training camp playlist.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) WR Jakobi Meyers gets candid about team’s new offense.
  • Keagan Stiefel relays Jakobi Meyers explaining why teammates love Mac Jones.
  • Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Who has been the most effective Patriots player during 2022 training camp?
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick praising DL Christian Barmore’s second-year improvement.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Rookie RB Kevin Harris: ‘Stay quiet, just learn.’
  • Varun (GilletteGazette) Patriots’ offensive line is an X factor in 2022, will it be positive or negative?
  • Mike Kadlick outlines some of the odds for the 2022 Patriots: There’s been good, bad, and ugly during New England’s training camp so far. How far can they go this season?
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 schedule: Most anticipated non-divisional matchups.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Ex-Pats WR N’Keal Harry suffers ankle injury, which “appears to be severe.”
  • Sean T. McGuire revisits Bill O’Brien being linked to the Patriots this offseason and why he opted to stay at Alabama. /Media conveniently forgets how much they disliked ‘hot-head’ Bill O’Brien while he was here.
  • Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk whether Bill Belichick concerns himself with ‘buy-in’ and how soon does this ‘new offense needs to click; More. (26.36 min.)
  • Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry talks with Tre Nixon about what he has worked on this offseason and what it’s like being locker mates with Mac Jones. (44. min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
  • Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Taxachusetts legalizes gambling with all-around solid bill.

More From Pats Pulpit

