Mark your calendars, we now know when Vince Wilfork will enter the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

As was announced by the team on Monday, Wilfork will be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place right outside the Hall and, as usual, be free and open to the public

Additionally, Wilfork will be honored at halftime during the Patriots’ home opener versus the Baltimore Ravens the following day, Sept. 25.

Wilfork, 40, originally arrived in New England as the 32nd overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft. He established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league quickly and over the next 11 seasons became a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Wilfork helped the organization win a pair of Super Bowls while appearing in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games.

A five-time Pro Bowler and member of the Patriots’ Teams of the 2000s and 2010s as well as their 50th Anniversary squad, Wilfork left to join the Houston Texans in 2015. Despite his two-year stint in Houston, however, he remains a New England legend — one that will take its rightful place among the best players in franchise history next month.

The Hall of Fame fan vote earlier this year is a reflection of that. One of three finalists, Wilfork headed into the vote as the favorite and indeed ended up beating out former teammates Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins.