New England Patriots links 8/09/22 - Critics: Scrap ‘brutal’ offense; Scarnecchia: Not so fast

TEAM TALK
- Updated Training Camp practice times: Changes for Tuesday, August 9. Practice will now take place at 12 PM with gates opening to fans starting at 11 AM.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine; There were some signs of better offensive execution, particularly during 7-on-7s and early in the second full team period when Jones was getting the ball out quickly and decisively; Bright spot: the play of Tyquan Thornton; More.
- Mike Dussault talks up how the cornerbacks continue their ball-hawking ways at camp.
- Evan Lazar’s Trenches Report: Matthew Judon mentoring young pass-rushers. The defense continues to stand out in training camp.
- Game Preview: Giants at Patriots.
- How to watch/listen: Giants at Patriots.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Josh Uche - Matthew Judon - Shaun Wade - Pierre Strong Jr. - Jack Jones - David Andrews.
- Training Camp-cast: Matthew Judon returns, Tyquan Thornton stands out, offensive struggles continue. (7.30 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson identifies three surprise Patriots to watch in the first preseason game. 1. Arlington Hambright.
- Jerry Thornton writes the panic over the Patriots offense has reached fever pitch — and he is all over it.
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the Patriots’ 10th training-camp practice. ‘When practice ended Monday, the offense stayed huddled up for an extended period of time and...David Andrews was seen talking.’ /Good read.
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp Day 13 observations: Mac Jones, starting offense bomb again in worst practice yet. Play of the Day: Jalen Mills intercepts Mac Jones; Player of the Day: Christian Barmore; QB report; Studs, duds.
- Mike Kadlick shares his observations from Day Ten: Tyquan Thornton shines despite another tough day for the offense.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Different practice time, same results on Day 10.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training camp notebook Day 10: Draft pick Chasen Hines finally practices; More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots camp observations 8/4 – 8/8, Morse’s Morsels.
- Phil Perry shares his latest “Stock Report” from Foxboro: O-line struggles were on full display Monday.
- Karen Guregian talks with Dante Scarnecchia, who believes Bill Belichick will know after joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders and the team’s three preseason games if the new scheme is a worthy pursuit or if the Pats should just keep it in their back pocket.
- Keagan Stiefel highlights Dante Scarnecchia’s conversation with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. Scarnecchia provided an alternate viewpoint to the talk coming out of camp. “I would say this, in fairness to everyone, I just think this is the wrong time to evaluate it.
- Alex Barth tracks a key variable in Mac Jones’ ‘Year 2. “When Jones has had chances to throw the ball so far this summer, he’s looked good. His footwork is cleaner, his throwing motion is more compact, and he’s putting more zip on the ball. That’s all pretty much the growth expected from any second-year quarterback to this point. Perhaps even more impressive has been the chemistry he’s shown with the Patriots’ pass catchers.”
- Khari Thompson points out Tyquan Thornton keeps excelling even as the offense hits a new low on Monday.
- Dakota Randall writes how ‘an impassioned and animated David Andrews spoke to the offense for an extended period’ after practice yesterday. The offense struggled to move the ball most of the 11-on-11 sessions. Andrews’ frustration was evident. “Sometimes you have downs of training camp, and, you know, gotta go in and learn from it, see what we can do better. And like I said, Come out here tomorrow, can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future.”
- Tom E. Curran expresses his concern over Bill Belichick significantly dialing back the physicality at this year’s training camp.
- Zack Cox is this close to panicking, declares the new offense simply has not worked and suggests if these struggles persist it might be time to make changes.
- Justin Leger eagerly combs through the negative reactions of Patriots beat writers after another rough day for the offense on Monday.
- Dakota Randall writes the offensive “struggles felt more consequential” yesterday, and questions if ii’s time for Bill Belichick to make major changes.
- Ricky Doyle scrounges around to find old friend Eric Mangini weighing in on Mac Jones and the Pats’ struggling offense. /Rex Ryan not available?
- Greg Bedard hammers how the Patriots offense is worse than last week. (3.31 min. video)
- Zack Cox projects the 53-man roster: Predicting cuts before preseason.
- Andy Hart puts together his pre-preseason 53-man roster projection.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots stat leaders through first nine training camp practices.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Predicting a full stat-line for DeVante Parker in 2022.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame on Sept. 24.
- Keagan Stiefel notes that the Bengals organization took a shot at the Patriots with a spygate 2.0 reference in a tweet about their opponents. /Stupidest non-scandal ever.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss Matt Patricia calling plays, Mac Jones performance at camp, and what to watch for as the Pats host the Giants in their preseason opener on August 12th. (33 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Nick Stevens talk all things Patriots and more. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Matt Judon, Jahlani Tavai return to practice.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots’ offense struggling in training camp.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL training camp position battles. Patriots: Cornerback. “With J.C. Jackson now a Charger, there is a notable hole opposite Jalen Mills. Veteran Terrance Mitchell has consistently been the top option in training camp, with Malcolm Butler working behind him. Rookie Jack Jones (fourth round, Arizona State) has the highest upside, but has yet to emerge.”
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) The debrief: Early training camp standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles. Cause for concern: 9) The Patriots are really installing a zone-blocking scheme out of nowhere under apparent new play-caller Matt Patricia. This is a huge departure from their more traditional (and successful!) gap-heavy power rushing attack.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Monday at NFL training camps: Patrick Mahomes and other QBs work on receiver connections; Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins activated.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 NFL running back rotations entering 2022. No Pats. Not even in the honorable mentions.
- Ethan Sears (NY Post) Injured Mekhi Becton leaves Jets practice as offensive line worries grow.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) It’s now or never for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after this Dolphins offseason.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Brawls break out at Giants training camp involving players, OL coach. “It’s still early in training camp, the players are all working with a new coach, and some of them are working with each other for the very first time.” /None of these excuses would be given if brawls broke out in Foxboro.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 Preview: Chargers have Justin Herbert, and loaded up the roster around him.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA backs off notion of an injunction that would let Deshaun Watson play in Week One.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross).
