New England Patriots links 9/01/22 - Youth, versatility can spark offense in 2022

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots had 16 players on their practice field on Wednesday as the initial practice squad is taking shape.
- Evan Lazar highlights Mac Jones discussing the transition to regular-season mode.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon.
- Patriots Playbook: Breaking down the 53-man roster, storylines heading into the regular season, More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chad Finn looks back at the times the Patriots have been in a state of uncertainty before and finds things tended to work out.
- Hayden Bird notes Michael Lombardi backs Bill Belichick’s approach, ‘Bill’s at his best when everybody doubts him’
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Ted Johnson calls Pats ‘complicit in their own demise.’ /Old man shakes fist at cloud.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Coutnry) Patriots practice squad: Familiar names, full roster.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Breaking down every position of the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Coutnry) Chasen rookie dream: Rookie Chasen Hines offers the positional versatility coveted by the New England Patriots in their offensive linemen.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Another small college discovery makes Patriots roster: Perhaps relaying on a tip from same man who brought them Julian Edelman, New England finds its next dark-horse star in Sam Roberts.
- Alex Barth notes Matthew Judon shares his thoughts on the five defensive rookies to make the roster.
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) 3 most shocking Patriots roster cuts for 2022 53-man roster.
- Adam London relays Dan Graziano who believes oft-overlooked receiver Nelson Agholor could become Mac Jones’ favorite target.
- Justin Leger hears from Mac Jones talking about ‘ironing out’ communication on offense.
- CBS Boston passes along a report the Patriots will travel to Miami early to acclimate to heat before Week 1 game.
- Justin Leger relays Tim Graham to share his take on how big the gap is between the Bills and the Patriots. “I’m hesitant to say. Because probably the safest bet in all of the NFL last year was that the Bills would breeze to the AFC East championship, and there was the New England Patriots still lurking around in December after that embarrassing Week 13 loss in which Mac Jones threw an entire three times for 19 yards. ...”
- Sean T. McGuire talks about the Patriots being viewed as a potential landing spot for Darius Phillips, an under-the-radar cornerback released by the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Greg Dudek notes one anonymous AFC exec thinks Matthew Judon was snubbed from ESPN’s Top 100 list.
- Dakota Randall passes along a message of gratitude Devin Asiasi’s dad has for Bill Belichick after his son’s release.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Do Your Job: How the Patriots prepare for training camp.
- Nathan Cunningham (MusketFire) How to watch the New England Patriots in 2022.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Russ take a look at the 53 man roster. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Why the 49ers opted to keep Jimmy Garoppolo after an offseason of trade talks; Plus, why Bill O’Brien didn’t return to New England, what Giants fans should expect this year and more.
- Analysts (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year? No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Top 10 breakout candidates. No Pats.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 NFL triplets rankings. Patriots 23rd.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 Preseason All-NFL Team: Full lineup of our top players at each position. No Pats.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Ten offensive bounce-back candidates who are out to prove they still belong. TE Jonnu Smith included.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agree to massive five-year extension.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores, Ray Horton, Steve Wilks attack NFL’s “kangaroo court” arbitration system.
