The New England Patriots announced 15 players for their initial practice squad on Wednesday. On Thursday, they filled the 16th and final spot as well: as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, New England will sign wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to a practice squad deal.

Bowden Jr., 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Just fourth months later, however, the Kentucky product was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

In Miami, Bowden Jr. appeared in 10 games during his rookie season while serving a multitude of roles. Officially listed as a wide receiver, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder lined up all over the offensive formation — including at quarterback. He ended his first NFL campaign with 37 touches for 243 yards as well as one 32-yard completion on two pass attempts.

After he spent his entire sophomore year on the Dolphins’ injured reserve, Bowden Jr. was released by the club earlier this week. Now, he has found a new home on the Patriots practice squad.

Bowden Jr. will be the seventh skill position player on New England’s developmental team. Wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon were added on Wednesday as were running backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris, and tight ends Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer.

In additional practice squad news, the Patriots saw 2021 sixth-round draft pick William Sherman leave the organization. He was let go as part of Tuesday’s final wave of roster cutdowns and has since signed a practice squad deal with the Denver Broncos.