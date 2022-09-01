Justin Bethel signs with Dolphins after release from Patriots

The New England Patriots will see veteran defensive back Justin Bethel again in Week 1.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro on special teams has signed with the Miami Dolphins, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Bethel, 32, had been released by New England at the 53-man roster deadline after appearing in 42 games and logging 902 snaps in the kicking game dating back to October 2019. The top gunner across from captain Matthew Slater, his tenure included 26 tackles to go with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

Since entering the NFL in the sixth round of the 2012 draft at No. 177 overall, Bethel has also been a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

The Presbyterian product had re-signed on a three-year, $6 million contract last offseason.

Miami hosts New England for a 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff on Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.