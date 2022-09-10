Patriots elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Harvey Langi from practice squad for season opener

On the eve of the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the moves for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

Humphrey, 24, caught 13 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown during his preseason audition before being waived at the NFL roster deadline. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound target also served as a gunner and dove to deny a touchback at the doorstep of the end zone. Undrafted out of Texas in 2019, Humphrey spent his initial three campaigns between the practice squad and 53-man roster of New Orleans Saints, appearing in 18 games with six starts. He signed with New England in June.

Langi, 29, originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Brigham Young product returned to the organization last spring after accruing two years with the New York Jets. Through 38 career games, including 10 starts, Langi stands with 80 tackles, one fumble recovery and a pair of pass deflections. The veteran linebacker has seen 633 snaps on defense and 622 snaps on special teams.

Both standard elevations are scheduled to revert from the gameday roster to the practice squad on Monday.

Five Patriots were listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 1.