Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

By BarrettHodgson
/ new

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

After a long offseason we are finally at week one of the NFL regular season. The New England Patriots (+3.5) will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins (-3.5). This will be the first time since last season that we will see starters play the entire game, and the teams give everything they have for a chance at the Lombardi Trophy.

Let’s find out how you can watch the regular season opener.

Week 1: New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

Kickoff: Sunday Sep. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami FL

Broadcast: CBS (local)

506 Sports

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 383, Miami: 231)

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 (Click here)

