Report: Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers expected to play against Dolphins

The New England Patriots entered the weekend with five players listed as questionable for their season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. At least two of those are expected to play, though: offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn already said that he will suit up, while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will also join him on the game day roster.

The fourth-year man is expected to play despite being limited in practice all week with a knee injury, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Considering that Meyers yet again projects as a starter-level member of the Patriots’ wide receiver corps this is good news.

New England also has ex-Dolphin DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne on its active roster at the position. Additionally, the team elevated Lil’Jordan Humphrey from its practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

While the statuses of Meyers and Wynn appear to be clear heading into the game, the other three men listed as questionable project as game-time decisions. Running back Ty Montgomery (knee) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) were limited throughout the week, while cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) was unable to work at full capacity during Friday’s practice.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, also listed five players as questionable to take the field on Sunday — including starting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and former Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe (pectoral).

The game between the two AFC East rivals is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.