Patriots vs. Dolphins inactives: Ty Montgomery good to go, Anfernee Jennings a surprise healthy scratch

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their 2022 regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The team enters the weekend in relatively good shape, with only five players listed on Friday’s final injury report — all of them questionable.

Of those five players, only two will not be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon as a look at New England’s list of inactives shows:

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

OL Chasen Hines

LB Anfernee Jennings

DL Sam Roberts

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

CB Shaun Wade

QB Bailey Zappe

Whereas Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and Shaun Wade (ankle) will both miss the season opener because of their respective ailments, right tackle Isaiah Wynn (back), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and running back Ty Montgomery (knee) are all active. Like Bledsoe and Wade, the three of them were listed as questionable heading into the weekend; all three were limited in practice the entire week.

Wynn and Meyers were expected to be ready for the game in Miami, while Montgomery can be seen as a minor surprise. Just two weeks after suffering a seriously-looking injury in the preseason finale, the offseason acquisition will make his Patriots debut.

Montgomery playing in the game comes at the expense of rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr., who is one of five healthy scratches. The biggest surprise among those is linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who was seeing starter-level reps throughout much of training camp and preseason but is taking a backseat to other edge defenders on the roster — including undrafted free agent DaMarcus Mitchell.

Dolphins inactives

RB Salvon Ahmed

TE Tanner Conner

WR Erik Ezukanma

LB Trey Flowers

CB Noah Igbinoghene

QB Skylar Thompson

DB Eric Rowe

Two former ex-Patriots — Trey Flowers and Eric Rowe — will not participate in Sunday’s contest. Neither will cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, which comes as a bit of a surprise given Miami’s current depth at the position with Byron Jones opening the year on the physically unable to perform list.