For the third straight season, the New England Patriots will open their season against AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. The Patriots will look to right the ship against the Dolphins, as they enter Sunday’s contest in the midst of a three-game losing streak to the Fins.

The recent skid, particularly in Florida, resulted in change of plans for New England, as the team traveled to Miami on Tuesday to acclimate to the weather. They will take the field Sunday with a feels-like temperature of 103 degrees and 61 percent humidity.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 0 : 17 Dolphins

September 11, 1 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL | Broadcast information | Inactives

First quarter

New England received to start the season and got right to work offensively. Working primarily out of 12-personnel, the Patriots had success moving the ball both on the ground and through the air. The strong drive took a turn however, as Mac Jones’ pass intended for DeVante Parker in the end zone was tipped in the air by Xavien Howard and intercepted by Jevon Holland.

Looking to build off the turnover, Tua Tagovailoa wasted no time looking for his new target Tyreek Hill. Hill hauled a pair of passes, one going for 23-yards after Carl Davis Jr. was penalized for a neutral zone infraction on a fourth-and-one. After a pair of runs, Deatrich Wise recorded a sack and forced a fumble on third-down, setting up a 43-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. [Patriots 0 : 3 Dolphins]

Trailing by three, the Patriots looked to Rhamondre Stevenson on their second drive. Stevenson broke off runs of seven- and 12-yards on the first two plays from scrimmage. Facing on a long third-and-11 after a negative run and false start, Nelson Agholor found room on a screen pass - featuring a strong block from Hunter Henry - for 17-yards a first-down. New England failed to build off the play, as Mac Jones was sacked the very next play and Ty Montgomery was tackled for a loss on second-down. The Patriots punted away after a nine-yard reception by Henry.

Second quarter

Starting the second quarter at their own six-yard line, Miami converted two straight third-downs before Tua found tight end Durham Smythe for 14-yards. The Dolphins drive stalled around midfield, largely thanks to safety Kyle Dugger - who chased down Tyreek Hill on an end around and met Chase Edmonds in the backfield for a seven-yard loss on back-to-back plays.

The Patriots third drive started with a change up front, as veteran James Ferentz replaced rookie Cole Strange at left guard. The swap did not led to success, as safety Brandon Jones knocked the football away from Mac Jones on a blitz, which Melvin Ingram recovered for a Miami touchdown. [Patriots 0 : 10 Dolphins]

New England’s offense continued to struggle on their next drive. Besides an incredible 27-yard snag by Jakobi Meyers on third-down, the Patriots mustered just three yards on five total plays.

Miami’s third offensive drive of the game started with just four-minutes remaining in the half. Tua found his speedster’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for gains of 14- and eight-yards early in the drive. Following the two-minute warning, Hill hauled in an impressive jump-ball that went through the hands of rookie cornerback Jack Jones for a 26-yard gain. Miami stayed aggressive on a fourth-and-seven with 24 second left, as Waddle hauled in a 42-yard catch and run to extend Miami’s lead. Safety Adrian Phillips was injured during the drive. [Patriots 0 : 17 Dolphins]

New England kneeled the ball to end the first half.

Third quarter

Injury Update: Adrian Phillips (ribs) questionable to return

Starting with the second half with the ball, Miami was not able to extend their 17-point lead. The Dolphins went three-and-out after a third-down pass to Hill was stopped short by Dugger. Dugger was slow to get up after appearing to get hit below the belt on the play.