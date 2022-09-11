The first Sunday of the NFL season ended in disappointment for the New England Patriots; they lost 20-7 to the Miami Dolphins to drop to 0-1 on the year. The show must and will go on, however, with the rest of the league trying to get a better start into the year.

With that said, let’s check out today’s post-Patriots game Rooting Guide.

4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-0): Go Cardinals! An NFC team going against an AFC team? That is an easy call almost always. An added bonus is that an Arizona victory would improve the Patriots’ strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-0): Go Raiders! With two AFC West teams going up against each other, there really is no right or wrong team to pick here. That said, let’s go with old friend Josh McDaniels in his head coaching debut for Las Vegas. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-0): Go good game! The Patriots will face both teams later during the season, meaning that the winner of this all-NFC North battle will not have any impact on their tiebreaker situation. | FOX, fuboTV

New York Giants (0-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-0): Go Giants! Again, the classic NFC team versus AFC team. Despite the Titans being led by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, New York is the team to root for in that one. | FOX, fuboTV

8:20 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Dallas Cowboys (0-0): Go Buccaneers! There really is no Patriots-related reason to root for either team here, but when in doubt just go Tom Brady. | NBC, fuboTV, Peacock

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the games.