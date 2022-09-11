Update 9/11/2022: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffers back injury versus Dolphins, X-rays come back negative

While he will undergo further testing once back in Foxborough, the initial reports about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones are encouraging. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, his X-rays came back negative.

Jones suffered an apparent back injury against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He did not miss any offensive snaps, but underwent further evaluation after the 20-7 loss.

Update 9/11/2022: Mac Jones suffers back injury, undergoes X-ray after Patriots’ loss to Dolphins

Mac Jones suffered a back injury during the New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. As was reported earlier, the second-year quarterback was spotted heading into the X-ray room following the game.

Original story 9/11/2022: Mac Jones visits X-ray room after Patriots’ loss to Dolphins

The season opener against the Miami Dolphins was a disappointing one for the New England Patriots, and it appears that not even the final whistle put them fully out of their misery. After all, according to reporters on sight, quarterback Mac Jones was spotted visiting the X-ray room at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium after the Patriots’ 20-7 defeat.

At this point in time there is no information available why Jones was going in for further post-game evaluation. The sophomore quarterback did not miss any of his team’s offensive snaps versus the Dolphins but had to take some hard hits along the way.

He was sacked twice during the contest, including one blindside takedown that led to a fumble that was recovered by Miami for a defensive touchdown. Additionally, Jones also drew a roughing the passer penalty in the third quarter.

The 24-year-old ended the game completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. New England’s offense was plagued throughout the day by miscues, gaining just 271 total yards and turning the football over three times.