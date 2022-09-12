Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Harvey Langi revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 1

Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi have reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both served as standard elevations for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Humphrey, 24, played three snaps on offense and one snap on special teams in what became a 20-7 loss for New England. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound target had signed to the practice squad at its formation after clearing waivers at the league’s roster deadline. Prior to then, Humphrey, a June arrival, caught 13 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in the preseason while doubling as a punt gunner. The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Texas logged the previous three campaigns with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 18 games and starting six.

Langi, 29, initially landed with the Patriots as part of the undrafted class of 2017. The Brigham Young product reunited with the organization last spring after spending two years with the New York Jets. He played one snap in the kicking game against Miami. Through 39 career games and 10 starts, Langi stands with 80 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker has accrued 633 downs on defense and 623 downs on special teams.

A pair of standard elevations remain for both Humphrey and Langi. And while the practice squad remains at 16 with their reversions, the reported addition of veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon will require a corresponding move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host New England for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.