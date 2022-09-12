Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Week 1 Monday Night Football?

The last game of the NFL’s Week 1 slate will be a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) who will host the Denver Broncos (-6.5) on Monday Night Football.

The first game of Russell Wilson’s Broncos career will come against his former team that he won a Super Bowl with. The much-anticipated homecoming is a great spot for Wilson and his new team to make a statement. Denver should be aggressive as they try to open up eyes and show people that they are a legit contender with him under center.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will be starting Geno Smith in their home opener. Seattle may not be as bad as people think but this will require Smith to be a game manager who does not turn the ball over. He has plenty of weapons around him as he still has Rashard Penny, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and the new addition of Noah Fant.

Seattle will try to establish the run early to open up play action for their stud receivers. Denver will put pressure on Smith to pass the ball which will likely lead to some big-time mistakes. If the Seahawks are going to have a chance in this one, they will need their defense to step up big and slow down Wilson.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Denver winning this one as they are 6.5-point favorites. Let’s take a look at what our staffs thinks of Monday night's game:

Player Prop of the Night

Russell Wilson Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-145): Wilson will want to ball out in his return to Seattle. He knows what the Seahawks like to do on defense and will be ready for whatever they throw at him. He will look to get his new receivers involved early and get a big lead. Expect Wilson to easily hit this total as he is playing a weaker team with something to prove.