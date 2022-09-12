The back injury that forced Mac Jones to undergo X-rays following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday is not considered a major issue.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones was dealing with back spasms. The evaluation conducted after the game did come back clean, though.

“Sources say he’s dealing with back spasms,” Rapoport said on the air on Monday. “We know X-rays are negative, as colleague Tom Pelissero reported. Not believed to be a major injury. His status will be monitored throughout the week, but nothing major.”

The Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2 to take on the Steelers. Jones’ status for that game remains unclear, but there is some optimism; per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the 24-year-old already felt “notably better” by Monday morning.

Jones was on the field for all 57 of the Patriots’ offensive snaps on Sunday, but he did take some hard hits in the team’s 20-7 defeat. The sophomore QB was sacked twice and hit two more times — including a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter. He finished the game going 21-for-30 for 213 yards as well as one touchdown and one interception.

However, he headed into the X-ray room at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and later had his media availability canceled by the club. The Patriots have announced that Jones will virtually meet with reporters on Monday afternoon.

Earlier that day, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a conference call butt did not share any new information about Jones’ injury. Instead, he stated that “the best way to handle these situations is always to give a little time.”

Jones is unquestioned as New England’s starting quarterback. Veteran Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe provide depth behind him.