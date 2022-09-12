The first week of NFL action will come to an end on Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The two teams share a history — they met in Super Bowl XLVIII — and plenty of ties, most prominently through new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The game therefore should be an entertaining one.

As for the New England Patriots perspective, let’s take a look at who to root for. Welcome to the final Patriots Rooting Guide of Week 1.

8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0): Go Seahawks! This is the classic AFC-NFC matchup, with the latter side the one to root for from a Patriots point of view. Denver, after all, might just be competing for a playoff spot against New England when all is said and done — and every loss suffered by the team is therefore a welcome one. | ESPN, ESPN+

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our Patriots-Dolphins post-game analysis.