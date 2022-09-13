New England Patriots links 9/13/22 - Offense needs a Bourne resolution

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Breaking down the Patriots offensive performance in Week 1. Pats’ offense struggled against the Dolphins, but what are some things they build off of moving forward?
- Mike Dussault tells us what the Patriots can build off of from Sunday.
- Mike Dussault reports Mac Jones was feeling better on Monday and is aiming to be ready for the Steelers.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Defensive standouts, rookie reports; More Week 1 takeaways.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Alexandra Francisco reports James White will make his broadcasting booth debut during NFL’s Week 2.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Matthew Slater - Trent Brown - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Pats-Dolphins film review: Why the new offense struggled in Miami, and two pass-rushers star.
- Zack Cox explains one of the big changes to the offense that was visible Sunday.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his knee jerk reactions to Week 1: Patriots vs. Dolphins. This is one of those moments in life where your timeline and your text threads are virtually unreadable if you want to preserve any modicum hope in your soul.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover thoughts: The Kendrick Bourne situation is bizarre; Nine possessions. One touchdown. One interception. Two fumbles. Three punts. One turnover on downs. One kneeldown before the half. That’s your offense.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 15 Observations from Week 1. One of the biggest points coming out of this game was the lack of playing time for Kendrick Bourne.
- Michael Hurley finds there’s not a whole lot to feel good about from Sunday’s loss. ‘The reality of Sunday’s game is that the Patriots never really threatened to win.’
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Six Patriots thoughts coming off Sunday’s disappointing loss. 1) Looking back on how things started on Sunday, it was surprising the way New England seemingly set the tone on their first drive.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Reality beats expectation every day.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Turning Point: Patriots defense falters on 4th down.
- Dakota Randall says you can’t blame heat or play-calling for the sloppy loss.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Situation with Kendrick Bourne needs a resolution sooner than later.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Kendrick Bourne needs to be more involved in Patriots offense.
- CBS Boston identifies the players who were a positive for the Patriots in an otherwise negative Week 1 loss.
- Michael Hurley points out how Mac Jones was basically Tom Brady in Week 1.
- Phil Perry’s Report Card: Predictable struggles come to fruition in Miami.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 1 Report Card. The issues that plagued the Patriots throughout training camp and preseason continue to set back the offense. Blown assignments, communication breakdowns, and a lack of explosive playmakers on the field all hurt the team in Miami.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Grading the Pats defense by positional group: Players likely to be cut.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Winners and losers from Patriots’ Week 1 loss in Miami.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Three up, three down in the Patriots 2022 season opening loss to the Dolphins.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Where do the Patriots lie compared to the rest of the NFL and the AFC after Sunday?
- CBS Boston notes Mac Jones hoping to play in Week 2 despite back injury.
- Keagan Stiefel hears the Patriots are reportedly ‘cautiously optimistic’ after Adrian Phillips injury.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots get huge break for week two matchup.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: They did all the tests and everything was fine.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Kendrick Bourne’s time will come.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Steelers RB Najee Harris should be good to go against Patriots.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: T.J. Watt to get second, third opinions about surgery on torn pec.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 1: Steelers survive, Carson Wentz passes test in wild opening week.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Steelers may have depth issues after T.J. Watt’s injury; Plus, an early look at the QBs getting paid next offseason, a bumpy day for rookie WRs, Travon Walker shows his athleticism; More.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Snakebitten Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s next steps, the faux-feisty Lions, more from Week 1.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) First-time coaches go 4-0, so far.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging 9 outcomes from Sunday’s games. 2) Dolphins destroy Patriots, underscore AFC East shift: “the ease with which Miami dispatched the longtime AFC East bully — winning 20-7 in Mike McDaniel’s first official game as a head coach — was significant. This was a big deal...”
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Grading NFL’s next generation of QBs: Year 2 pros struggle in Week 1. Mac Jones: D+.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 2: Hot reads plus 3-up, 3-down heading into Week 2. No Pats.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike McDaniel (SI) Britt Reid’s plea deal leaves victim’s family ‘outraged,’ per Report. /This is a travesty.
Loading comments...