Patriots place veteran running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve amid series of moves

The New England Patriots will be without Ty Montgomery for a minimum of four games.

New England placed the veteran running back on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL transaction wire. The organization signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Montgomery, 29, was carted off the field with a knee injury in the preseason finale before returning under the questionable listing against the Miami Dolphins. In last Sunday’s 20-7 loss, the March addition handled three catches, two carries and New England’s lone touchdown. He also returned one kickoff for 28 yards. Entering the league in the third round of the 2015 draft, Montgomery made previous stops with the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot, 216-pound Stanford product stands 79 games into his career.

Humphrey, 24, had served as a standard elevation from the practice squad for Week 1 and reverted on Monday. He played three snaps on offense and one snap on special teams during the AFC East meeting at Hard Rock Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound target spent his initial three NFL campaigns with New Orleans after going undrafted out of Texas in 2019. He landed in Foxborough in June and totaled 13 receptions, 140 yards and one touchdown in the preseason while doubling as a gunner on special teams.

Cannon, 34, revisited the Patriots as a free agent last week before his reported signing to the practice squad became official. The 2011 fifth-round draft choice from Texas Christian won three Super Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro during his initial tenure. He appeared in 134 games and started 80, including playoffs, before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2021. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Cannon was released from general manager Nick Caserio’s club this spring after a disc injury limited him to four starts last fall.

The 53-man roster and 16-game practice squad remain at capacity for New England.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host next Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.