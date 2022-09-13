Patriots host five free agents, including rookie defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway

Undrafted defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway would be among a handful of free agents hosted by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Treadway, 25, had been released from the Chicago Bears’ practice squad at the start of September after recording one sack and one hurry in preseason action. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound rookie played seven seasons of college football, transferring to Minnesota after graduating from Notre Dame.

Twice an Academic All-Big Ten selection, Dew-Treadway’s tenure with the Golden Gophers brought seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks across 32 games.

Edge defenders Mika Tafua, Ron’Dell Carter and Sam Kamara also worked out for New England to begin the week. Additionally, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons was in for a visit.

Tafua, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in May. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Utah product received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl after a Utes career that spanned 130 tackles, including 30.5 for loss, with three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors from the Associated Press as a redshirt senior.

Carter, 25, went undrafted out of James Madison in 2020 after being named an FCS All-American and the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year. Stints with the Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have been logged since then. The 6-foot-3, 269-pound Carter has appeared in four NFL games.

Kamara, 24, signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Stony Brook standout twice gathered All-CAA recognition during a stay that included 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. He played in eight games last campaign with Chicago and was released from the practice squad last week.

Simmons, 26, was a seventh-round draft choice by the Bears in 2020. No. 227 overall played guard and tackle at Tennessee State, where he finished as a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick. Listed at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, Simmons was released from the Bears’ practice squad on Monday after appearing in two games with one start last year.

New England’s practice squad remains at capacity following Tuesday’s series of moves.