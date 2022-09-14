Patriots vs. Steelers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Week 2 of the NFL regular season will see two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum go against each other.

The New England Patriots suffered a loss in Miami on opening week while turning the football over three times. The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, were able to steal an overtime victory over the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the back of a league-high five takeaways by their defense.

Turnovers will again play a big role in the upcoming contest at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, but they will not be the only storyline. There is also Patriots quarterback Mac Jones coming off a back injury; two long-time rivals going at each other again after a two-year hiatus; New England trying to prevent its first 0-2 start since the 2001 season; Bill Belichick and and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores squaring off again.

Needless to say that the game will be an interesting affair, despite lacking the same hype of past matchups between the two storied organizations.

In order not to miss any of Pats Pulpit’s pre- and post-game coverage of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.