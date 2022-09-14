Patriots vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: Mac Jones a full participant for New England

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields with a full 53-man roster in attendance.

But linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley did not participate due to a toe issue on Wednesday, while quarterback Mac Jones did so in full as Pittsburgh Steelers prep began in Foxborough. The sophomore starter had undergone X-rays following the season opener against the Miami Dolphins due to a back issue.

Here’s the initial injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe)

Steelers

LB T.J. Watt (pectoral)

In addition to Bentley being sidelined, New England recently placed versatile running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. The March addition will miss a minimum of four games as a result. He ended the preseason with a knee injury and was listed as questionable for Week 1 before handling three catches, two carries, one kickoff and a touchdown. As for Pittsburgh, the front moves forward without the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year because of torn pectoral muscle that won’t require surgery.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

G Cole Strange (shoulder)

CB Shaun Wade (ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Steelers

RB Najee Harris (foot)

C Mason Cole (ankle)

CB Levi Wallace (ankle)

Strange and Phillips marked the new arrivals among New England’s limited. The first-round guard subbed out for the third and fourth drives in his NFL debut last Sunday. As for the veteran safety, he exited in the first half versus Miami due to a ribs injury and was later downgraded to out after playing 27 defensive snaps. A trio of Steelers also were partial participants on Wednesday. A reigning rookie Pro Bowl running back would be one of them.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (back)

Steelers

LB Rob Spillane (eye)

“I’ll be ready to practice,” Jones told reporters earlier this week after not holding a postgame press conference on Sunday. New England’s captain under center endured two sacks as well as a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of the AFC East loss. He finished the game having completed 21-of-30 throws for 213 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one fumble.