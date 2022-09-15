New England Patriots links 9/15/22 - Runners up: Harris, Stevenson set for bigger roles in Week 2

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers.
- Broadcast Info: Patriots-Steelers, how to watch/listen.
- Patriots-Steelers Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault identifies the 10 key things to watch for as the Patriots take on the Steelers in Week 2. 1. Mac Jones.
- Mike Dussault reports Mac Jones was a full participant at Patriots practice and has locked in on a takeaway-happy Pittsburgh defense that features a former college teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick.
- Evan Lazar talks about how Jakobi Meyers is embracing his role as a ‘safety blanket’ for Mac Jones. Meyers finished with a team-high four catches for 55 yards last Sunday.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Davon Godchaux hosts his second backpack giveaway at a local Boys & Girls Club.
- Press Conference transcript: Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Previewing the Steelers, Wednesday practice report, how the offense can improve. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Cassel gives us his keys to a Pats win vs. Steelers, makes sense of the Bourne saga and more.
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) The Patriots can build on run game strengths.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: 2. Last Sunday’s game marked the first regular season start for new Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who played mistake-free in a game where Pittsburgh’s secondary feasted on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and picked him off four times.
- CBS Boston’s Patriots-Steelers Week 2 news, notes, and fun facts: Matthew Judon racked up a career-best four QB hits against the Dolphins in Week 1. If he does that again at any point this season, he’ll join Roosevelt Colvin (3 times in 2006), Andre Carter (twice in 2011), Chandler Jones (twice in 2015) and Trey Flowers (twice in 2018) as the only Patriots players with at least four quarterback hits in two games in the same season.
- Dakota Randall points out that Sunday’s game will mark the first time during the Belichick era that the Patriots will face the Steelers without having played them in the previous two seasons.
- Dakota Randall explains how the Steelers passing game is a big challenge for the Patriots despite who’s at QB.
- Bob Socci sees the Steelers’ defense full go with ‘B-Flo’. /’Eesh... forgot Brian Flores is now in Pittsburgh.
- Keagan Stiefel tells us what Bill Belichick expects from the Steelers defense without T.J. Watt.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Which Steelers threats should the Patriots be most wary of?
- Andy Hart says Sunday is a must-win game for New England.
- Keagan Steifel finds Mac Jones is still optimistic about the offense despite early struggles. /No matter how many times we suggest it.
- Andrew Callahan believes Rhamondre Stevenson is primed for a major role after Ty Montgomery’s injury.
- John Armwood III (MusketFire) Is it concerning WR DeVante Parker is not seeing touches?
- Keagan Steifel notes the Week 1 loss ‘doesn’t matter’ for Matthew Judon and the defense. ‘You gotta move on.’
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) ‘Gotta get better’: Trent Brown struggles vs. Dolphins; Week 2 improvement?
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Does Matt Patricia have too much on his plate?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Gimme him: Diontae Johnson would add sparkplug to Patriots’ receivers.
- Mike Kadlick mentions the oddsmakers believe Matt Patricia will be calling plays for the offense all season.
- Khari Thompson talks about how around ten years ago, Bill Belichick asked Tom House to make a case for keeping Tom Brady.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) NFL Fan Therapy – A humbled Pats fan??? We can’t believe it.
- A Clare Perspective: Clare Cooper talks with Tom E. Curran about Kendrick Bourne and what to expect against the Steelers this week. (19 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Steve discuss the Patriots Steelers matchup with Steelers guy Ralph Williams of Sports Corner. (63 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Russ are on to Pittsburgh. (58 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones a full participant at Patriots practice.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: You can’t just shut down one guy in Steelers offense.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) These 8 Patriots need to perform substantially better after Week 1.
- Kyle Hightower (AP) Patriots need Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson to step up, with Ty Montgomery out.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Coaches and scouts have one specific concern about Trevor Lawrence; Plus, answering mailbag questions on a Lamar Jackson trade, the Giants’ ceiling, Bengals’ O-line and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 2022 ultimate 53-man roster features Tom Brady and offensive playmakers all over the field.
- Jay Busbee (Yahoo! Sports) ‘How do I watch the NFL on Amazon?’ It’s going to cost you.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Which Week 1 losers should we panic about? Definitely Cowboys, but who else? Patriots panic meter: Wouldn’t make any postseason plans.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Week 2 underdogs: Can Justin Herbert’s Chargers conquer Chiefs? Will Saints best Bucs?
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 2: Mac plummets. Mac Jones 25th (down 8 points).
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB power rankings. Mac Jones 20th. (down 1)
- Report (AP) NFL: Use of guardian caps helped reduce number of concussions during training camp.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 picks. Pats win 21-20.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: Steelers stun Patriots 21-20.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 picks. Patriots win 19-16.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL officially removes Stephen Ross from four committees.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Mother of DUI victim: Britt Reid is getting a ‘slap on the wrist’.
